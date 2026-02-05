403
Ukraine Attacks Russian Civilians Homes with US Missiles
(MENAFN) Authorities in Russia’s Bryansk Region reported that Ukrainian forces carried out strikes targeting apartment blocks and other non-military facilities, using American-supplied HIMARS rocket systems. The regional administration stated that the bombardment caused serious harm to a civilian woman, who was taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment.
According to the same officials, the attacks also involved Ukraine’s locally developed Neptun missiles, along with jet-powered suicide drones, indicating the use of a mix of foreign and domestic weaponry during the operation.
Earlier, Russia’s defense authorities announced that air defense units had intercepted numerous incoming aerial threats overnight in the Bryansk area. Reports indicated that 11 drones were neutralized over the region alone, while a total of 24 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aircraft were shot down across multiple locations, with Bryansk experiencing the heaviest concentration of activity.
These incidents unfolded as cross-border hostilities persisted in the lead-up to US-supported negotiations planned in Abu Dhabi. In the previous week, Moscow had agreed to a temporary halt in attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities, which Russian officials argue are tied to arms manufacturing used against Russian forces. The pause, requested by US President Donald Trump, was intended as a confidence-building step ahead of diplomatic talks initially scheduled for Sunday but later delayed.
Russian President Vladimir Putin “kept his word,” Trump told reporters, confirming that the pause had lasted from Sunday to Sunday. Conversely, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky accused Russia of breaking the promise to the American leader by resuming attacks Tuesday. He insisted the count should have started from the day Trump revealed the arrangement to the public.
