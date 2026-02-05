Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) In Packaging Market Trends 2026-35
Ottawa, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global advanced recycled materials (ARM) in packaging market
What is Meant by Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in Packaging?
Advanced recycled materials (ARM) in packaging refer to materials created through advanced (chemical) recycling technologies that break down mixed or contaminated plastic waste into their original molecules to produce high-quality, food-grade, or pharmaceutical-grade packaging. Unlike traditional mechanical recycling, ARM offers virgin-quality plastic, reduces reliance on fossil fuels, and helps industries meet sustainability goals.
Private Industry Investments for Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in Packaging:Amcor has invested in the Australian advanced recycling technology company Licella to secure access to post-consumer recycled content for its packaging products in the region. Mondelēz International partnered with Amcor and Licella to support the construction of one of Australia's first advanced recycling facilities, which will help reduce the need for virgin plastic in its soft plastic packaging. Dow acquired a capacity from Circulus, a low-density polyethylene recycler, to convert plastic waste into post-consumer resins for various applications, including packaging. Tetra Pak has invested €60 million in a new pilot plant in Sweden to develop paper-based barrier technology that replaces traditional aluminum foil layers in its cartons. SK Geo Centric has made significant investments in several advanced recycling companies, including Loop Industries, Brightmark, and PureCycle Technologies, as part of its goal to become a major producer of "urban oil" from plastic waste.
What are the Latest Key Trends in the Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in Packaging Market?
- High-Quality PCR Adoption: The use of Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) plastics such as rPET, rHDPE, and rLDPE is accelerating, offering virgin-grade performance for food and consumer goods. Food-Grade Circularity: Advanced technologies are crucial for meeting strict safety standards for recycled materials in food and specialized nutrition packaging. AI and Automation in Sorting: Innovations in AI, robotics, and machine learning are revolutionizing recycling by improving sorting and processing precision, enabling the recovery of higher-quality materials.
What is the Potential Growth Rate of the Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in Packaging Market?
Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in packaging industry are primarily driven by stringent environmental regulations, surging consumer demand for sustainable products, and the need for a circular economy to reduce plastic waste. Advanced, chemical, and AI-based sorting technologies enable high-quality recycling, lowering production costs and carbon footprints.
Regional Analysis:
Who is the leader in the Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in Packaging Market?
Europe held the largest share in the market in 2025, driven by stringent environmental regulations and aggressive circular economy policies. The region benefits from well-established recycling systems, high collection rates, and strong policy support for minimum recycled content in packaging. Innovation in mechanical and chemical recycling technologies enables the use of recycled materials in high-performance and food-contact applications, strengthening market growth across multiple packaging segments.
Germany Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in Packaging Market Growth Trends
Germany plays a pivotal role in Europe's market due to its robust recycling infrastructure and strong regulatory framework. High recovery rates, combined with continuous investments in advanced sorting and recycling technologies, support the production of high-quality recycled polymers and paper. German packaging manufacturers actively adopt recycled materials in consumer goods, industrial packaging, and e-commerce applications, reinforcing the country's leadership in sustainable packaging solutions.
How is the opportunity in the Rise of the Asia Pacific in Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in the Packaging Industry?
Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region for advanced recycled materials in packaging, supported by rising environmental awareness, rapid urbanization, and expanding packaged goods consumption. Governments across the region are introducing regulations to reduce plastic waste and promote recycled content usage. Increasing investments in recycling capacity, particularly in chemical recycling and advanced material processing, support the transition toward higher-quality recycled packaging materials.
China Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in Packaging Market Growth Trends
China dominates the Asia-Pacific market as regulatory reforms and national sustainability goals drive increased use of recycled materials in packaging. The country's large packaging manufacturing base and growing focus on waste management modernization encourage the adoption of advanced recycled polymers. Investments in domestic recycling technologies and collaborations with global packaging firms enhance the quality and scalability of recycled materials used across food, beverage, and consumer goods packaging.
Segment Outlook
By Material / ARM Type
Which Material/ ARM Type Segment Dominated the Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in Packaging Market?
The recycled paper & cardboard segment dominated the market with the highest share in 2025, driven by high recyclability rates, established collection infrastructure, and strong regulatory support. These materials are widely used due to their biodegradability, cost-effectiveness, and compatibility with circular economy goals.
Advances in fiber recovery, de-inking technologies, and strength-enhancing additives have improved performance characteristics, enabling recycled paper and cardboard to meet durability and hygiene requirements across food, retail, and industrial packaging
The recycled plastics segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period in the market, as brands seek to reduce virgin plastic consumption and carbon footprints. Technological advancements such as chemical recycling, improved sorting, and food-grade recycling processes have expanded the usability of recycled plastics in high-performance packaging.
These materials offer flexibility, lightweight properties, and barrier performance, making them suitable for both rigid and flexible packaging
By Packaging Type
How did the Corrugated and Paperboard Packaging Segment dominate the Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in Packaging Market?
The corrugated & paperboard packaging segment dominated the market corrugated packaging tertiary packaging while aligning with corporate sustainability
The flexible packaging segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period in the market, driven by lightweighting benefits and reduced material usage. The integration of recycled plastics into films, pouches, and wraps has been supported by improved material purity and barrier-enhancing technologies. Although recyclability challenges remain, mono-material designs and chemically recycled content are improving performance and regulatory acceptance, especially in food, personal care, and retail packaging
By End-Use Industry
Which End User Industry Segment Dominated the Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in Packaging Market?The food & beverage segment dominated the market with the highest share in 2025, driven by sustainability commitments and regulatory pressure to incorporate recycled content. Adoption is supported by advancements in food-contact-safe recycled materials, particularly in paperboard and recycled plastics. Brands increasingly use recycled-content packaging for dry foods, beverages, and secondary packaging The e-commerce & retail segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period in the market, to address packaging waste concerns and improve sustainability credentials. High shipment volumes and demand for protective packaging make recycled corrugated boxes
Recent Breakthroughs in Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in Packaging Industry
In December 2025, Borealis and Borouge launched RecleoTM, a global brand for mechanically recycled polyolefins, designed to provide cost-effective, sustainable materials for industries such as consumer packaging
In May 2025, GreenBlue's How2Recycle program launched the Packaging Recyclability Advancement Task Force to address technical and infrastructure barriers for packaging formats currently categorized as "Check Locally" or "Not Yet Recyclable". The goal is to move these packaging types into higher recyclability tiers.
Top Companies in the Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in Packaging Market & Their Offerings:
- Amcor plc: Uses certified circular polyethylene from advanced recycling for high-performance food and healthcare packaging Mondi Group: Develops mono-material pouches and high-barrier paper bags that integrate high-recycled-content polymers. Smurfit Kappa Group: Operates a closed-loop system to produce corrugated solutions using over 90% recovered material. DS Smith plc: Produces 100% recyclable paperboard by managing millions of tonnes of waste through a circular supply chain. International Paper Company: Manufactures high-strength containerboard and corrugated products using extensive fibre recovery systems. Tetra Pak International SA: Incorporates certified-circular polymers into aseptic cartons to convert used packaging back into food-grade plastic. Sealed Air Corporation: Integrates advanced recycled resins into flexible films for food-grade, contact-sensitive applications. Berry Global Inc.: Partners with chemical recyclers to offer certified-circular resins for food and beauty containers. WestRock Company: Provides recycled paperboard and fibre-based alternatives to replace traditional plastic packaging Kruger Inc.: Produces 100% recycled linerboard and containerboard derived entirely from recovered paper fibres. Packaging Corporation of America: Utilises a nationwide recovery network to produce high-recycled-content corrugated packaging. Ranpak Holdings Corp: Specialises in 100% paper-based, biodegradable protective packaging designed to replace plastic void-fill.
Segment Covered in the Report
By Material / ARM Type
- Recycled Paper & Cardboard
- Post-consumer recycled paper Post-industrial recycled paper Corrugated cardboard Cardboard packaging
- rPET (recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate) rHDPE (recycled High-Density Polyethylene) rLDPE (recycled Low-Density Polyethylene) rPP (recycled Polypropylene)
- Recycled aluminum Recycled steel Aluminum foil packaging Steel packaging
- PLA (Polylactic Acid) PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoates)
- Biodegradable films Specialty Recycled Composites Recycled composite packaging materials Composite materials with bio-based components Recycled multi-material composites
By Packaging Type
- Corrugated & Paperboard Packaging
- Single-wall corrugated boxes Double-wall corrugated boxes Paperboard cartons Paperboard trays
- Plastic film packaging (biodegradable and recyclable) Stand-up pouches Wraps (plastic and paper wraps) Retort pouches
- Recycled plastic bottles Rigid containers (plastic, glass) Plastic trays and containers Aluminum containers
- Foam cushioning (recycled) Bubble wraps (recycled) Air cushions (recycled materials) Paper-based protective packaging
- Recycled flexible bags Recycled multi-compartment packaging Recycled shrink wraps
By End-Use Industry
- Food & Beverage E-commerce & Retail Personal Care & Cosmetics Homecare & Cleaning Products Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Electronics & Electricals Industrial Goods
By Region
- North America:
- U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America
- South America:
- Brazil Argentina Rest of South America
- Europe:
- Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific:
- China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC
- MEA:
- GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA
