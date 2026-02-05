Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) In Packaging Market Trends 2026-35

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As reported by Towards Packaging experts, the global advanced recycled materials (ARM) in packaging market is anticipated to rise from USD 4.86 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 7.60 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2026 to 2035.

Ottawa, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global advanced recycled materials (ARM) in packaging market

What is Meant by Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in Packaging?

Advanced recycled materials (ARM) in packaging refer to materials created through advanced (chemical) recycling technologies that break down mixed or contaminated plastic waste into their original molecules to produce high-quality, food-grade, or pharmaceutical-grade packaging. Unlike traditional mechanical recycling, ARM offers virgin-quality plastic, reduces reliance on fossil fuels, and helps industries meet sustainability goals.

Private Industry Investments for Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in Packaging:

has invested in the Australian advanced recycling technology companyto secure access to post-consumer recycled content for its packaging products in the region.partnered with Amcor and Licella to support the construction of one of Australia's first advanced recycling facilities, which will help reduce the need for virgin plastic in its soft plastic packaging.acquired a capacity from, a low-density polyethylene recycler, to convert plastic waste into post-consumer resins for various applications, including packaging.has invested €60 million in a new pilot plant in Sweden to develop paper-based barrier technology that replaces traditional aluminum foil layers in its cartons.has made significant investments in several advanced recycling companies, including, and, as part of its goal to become a major producer of "urban oil" from plastic waste.

What are the Latest Key Trends in the Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in Packaging Market?



High-Quality PCR Adoption: The use of Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) plastics such as rPET, rHDPE, and rLDPE is accelerating, offering virgin-grade performance for food and consumer goods.

Food-Grade Circularity: Advanced technologies are crucial for meeting strict safety standards for recycled materials in food and specialized nutrition packaging. AI and Automation in Sorting: Innovations in AI, robotics, and machine learning are revolutionizing recycling by improving sorting and processing precision, enabling the recovery of higher-quality materials.



What is the Potential Growth Rate of the Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in Packaging Market?

Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in packaging industry are primarily driven by stringent environmental regulations, surging consumer demand for sustainable products, and the need for a circular economy to reduce plastic waste. Advanced, chemical, and AI-based sorting technologies enable high-quality recycling, lowering production costs and carbon footprints.

Regional Analysis:

Who is the leader in the Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in Packaging Market?

Europe held the largest share in the market in 2025, driven by stringent environmental regulations and aggressive circular economy policies. The region benefits from well-established recycling systems, high collection rates, and strong policy support for minimum recycled content in packaging. Innovation in mechanical and chemical recycling technologies enables the use of recycled materials in high-performance and food-contact applications, strengthening market growth across multiple packaging segments.

Germany Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in Packaging Market Growth Trends

Germany plays a pivotal role in Europe's market due to its robust recycling infrastructure and strong regulatory framework. High recovery rates, combined with continuous investments in advanced sorting and recycling technologies, support the production of high-quality recycled polymers and paper. German packaging manufacturers actively adopt recycled materials in consumer goods, industrial packaging, and e-commerce applications, reinforcing the country's leadership in sustainable packaging solutions.

How is the opportunity in the Rise of the Asia Pacific in Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in the Packaging Industry?

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region for advanced recycled materials in packaging, supported by rising environmental awareness, rapid urbanization, and expanding packaged goods consumption. Governments across the region are introducing regulations to reduce plastic waste and promote recycled content usage. Increasing investments in recycling capacity, particularly in chemical recycling and advanced material processing, support the transition toward higher-quality recycled packaging materials.

China Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in Packaging Market Growth Trends

China dominates the Asia-Pacific market as regulatory reforms and national sustainability goals drive increased use of recycled materials in packaging. The country's large packaging manufacturing base and growing focus on waste management modernization encourage the adoption of advanced recycled polymers. Investments in domestic recycling technologies and collaborations with global packaging firms enhance the quality and scalability of recycled materials used across food, beverage, and consumer goods packaging.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:



PCR-Rich Glass Container Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape (2026–2035)

Aluminum-Free High-Barrier Films Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)

Mono-material Flexible Food Packaging Films Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape (2026–2035)

Recyclable Packaging Resin Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035)

Reusable Transport Packaging Market Size and Segments Outlook (2026–2035)

Shrink Packaging Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape (2026–2035)

Personalized Stickers Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035)

Sustainable E-commerce Packaging Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035)

Interactive Packaging Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035)

Packaging Design Services Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)

Medical Packaging Films Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)

Cash Transport Security Bags Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035)

Thermal Printing Market Size and Segments Outlook (2026–2035)

Nonwoven Packaging Market Size, Growth, Trends, and Regional Insights (2025-2035)

Mycelium Packaging Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035)

PET Sheets for Rigid Pharma Packaging Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035)

Microwave Packaging Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)

Wet Glue Labels Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035)

Food Labels Market Size and Segments Outlook (2026–2035)

Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035) Segment Outlook By Material / ARM Type Which Material/ ARM Type Segment Dominated the Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in Packaging Market? The recycled paper & cardboard segment dominated the market with the highest share in 2025, driven by high recyclability rates, established collection infrastructure, and strong regulatory support. These materials are widely used due to their biodegradability, cost-effectiveness, and compatibility with circular economy goals. Advances in fiber recovery, de-inking technologies, and strength-enhancing additives have improved performance characteristics, enabling recycled paper and cardboard to meet durability and hygiene requirements across food, retail, and industrial packaging The recycled plastics segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period in the market, as brands seek to reduce virgin plastic consumption and carbon footprints. Technological advancements such as chemical recycling, improved sorting, and food-grade recycling processes have expanded the usability of recycled plastics in high-performance packaging. These materials offer flexibility, lightweight properties, and barrier performance, making them suitable for both rigid and flexible packaging By Packaging Type How did the Corrugated and Paperboard Packaging Segment dominate the Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in Packaging Market? The corrugated & paperboard packaging segment dominated the market corrugated packaging tertiary packaging while aligning with corporate sustainability The flexible packaging segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period in the market, driven by lightweighting benefits and reduced material usage. The integration of recycled plastics into films, pouches, and wraps has been supported by improved material purity and barrier-enhancing technologies. Although recyclability challenges remain, mono-material designs and chemically recycled content are improving performance and regulatory acceptance, especially in food, personal care, and retail packaging By End-Use Industry Which End User Industry Segment Dominated the Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in Packaging Market? The food & beverage segment dominated the market with the highest share in 2025, driven by sustainability commitments and regulatory pressure to incorporate recycled content. Adoption is supported by advancements in food-contact-safe recycled materials, particularly in paperboard and recycled plastics. Brands increasingly use recycled-content packaging for dry foods, beverages, and secondary packaging The e-commerce & retail segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period in the market, to address packaging waste concerns and improve sustainability credentials. High shipment volumes and demand for protective packaging make recycled corrugated boxes Recent Breakthroughs in Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in Packaging Industry In December 2025, Borealis and Borouge launched RecleoTM, a global brand for mechanically recycled polyolefins, designed to provide cost-effective, sustainable materials for industries such as consumer packaging In May 2025, GreenBlue's How2Recycle program launched the Packaging Recyclability Advancement Task Force to address technical and infrastructure barriers for packaging formats currently categorized as "Check Locally" or "Not Yet Recyclable". The goal is to move these packaging types into higher recyclability tiers. Elevate your packaging strategy with Towards Packaging. Enhance efficiency and achieve superior results - schedule a call today: Top Companies in the Advanced Recycled Materials (ARM) in Packaging Market & Their Offerings:



Amcor plc: Uses certified circular polyethylene from advanced recycling for high-performance food and healthcare packaging



Mondi Group: Develops mono-material pouches and high-barrier paper bags that integrate high-recycled-content polymers.



Smurfit Kappa Group: Operates a closed-loop system to produce corrugated solutions using over 90% recovered material.



DS Smith plc: Produces 100% recyclable paperboard by managing millions of tonnes of waste through a circular supply chain.



International Paper Company: Manufactures high-strength containerboard and corrugated products using extensive fibre recovery systems.



Tetra Pak International SA: Incorporates certified-circular polymers into aseptic cartons to convert used packaging back into food-grade plastic.



Sealed Air Corporation: Integrates advanced recycled resins into flexible films for food-grade, contact-sensitive applications.



Berry Global Inc.: Partners with chemical recyclers to offer certified-circular resins for food and beauty containers.



WestRock Company: Provides recycled paperboard and fibre-based alternatives to replace traditional plastic packaging



Kruger Inc.: Produces 100% recycled linerboard and containerboard derived entirely from recovered paper fibres.



Packaging Corporation of America: Utilises a nationwide recovery network to produce high-recycled-content corrugated packaging.



Ranpak Holdings Corp: Specialises in 100% paper-based, biodegradable protective packaging designed to replace plastic void-fill. Segment Covered in the Report By Material / ARM Type





Recycled Paper & Cardboard







Post-consumer recycled paper







Post-industrial recycled paper







Corrugated cardboard





Cardboard packaging





Recycled Plastics (PCR plastics such as rPET, rHDPE, rLDPE)







rPET (recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate)







rHDPE (recycled High-Density Polyethylene)







rLDPE (recycled Low-Density Polyethylene)





rPP (recycled Polypropylene)





Recycled Metals (Aluminum, Steel)







Recycled aluminum







Recycled steel







Aluminum foil packaging





Steel packaging





Advanced Biopolymers & Bio-based Recycled Materials







PLA (Polylactic Acid)





PHA (Polyhydroxyalkanoates)





Other bio-based plastics (e.g., PBS, PBAT)







Biodegradable films







Specialty Recycled Composites







Recycled composite packaging materials







Composite materials with bio-based components



Recycled multi-material composites By Packaging Type





Corrugated & Paperboard Packaging







Single-wall corrugated boxes







Double-wall corrugated boxes







Paperboard cartons





Paperboard trays





Flexible Packaging (Films, Pouches, Wraps)







Plastic film packaging (biodegradable and recyclable)







Stand-up pouches







Wraps (plastic and paper wraps)





Retort pouches





Rigid Packaging (Bottles, Trays, Containers)







Recycled plastic bottles







Rigid containers (plastic, glass)







Plastic trays and containers





Aluminum containers





Protective Packaging







Foam cushioning (recycled)







Bubble wraps (recycled)







Air cushions (recycled materials)





Paper-based protective packaging





Other Packaging Formats







Recycled flexible bags







Recycled multi-compartment packaging



Recycled shrink wraps By End-Use Industry





Food & Beverage





E-commerce & Retail





Personal Care & Cosmetics





Homecare & Cleaning Products





Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare





Electronics & Electricals



Industrial Goods

By Region



North America:





U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Rest of North America



South America:





Brazil





Argentina



Rest of South America



Europe:





Western Europe





Germany





Italy





France





Netherlands





Spain





Portugal





Belgium





Ireland





UK





Iceland





Switzerland





Poland



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe





Austria





Russia & Belarus





Türkiye





Albania



Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific:





China





Taiwan





India





Japan





Australia and New Zealand,





ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)





South Korea



Rest of APAC



MEA:





GCC Countries





Saudi Arabia





United Arab Emirates (UAE)





Qatar





Kuwait





Oman





Bahrain





South Africa





Egypt



Rest of MEA Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution: Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: ... About Us Towards Packaging is a global consulting and market intelligence firm specializing in strategic research across key packaging segments including sustainable, flexible, smart, biodegradable, and recycled packaging. We empower businesses with actionable insights, trend analysis, and data-driven strategies. Our experienced consultants use advanced research methodologies to help companies of all sizes navigate market shifts, identify growth opportunities, and stay competitive in the global packaging industry. Stay Connected with Towards Packaging:





Find us on Social Platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram Threads





Subscribe to Our Newsletter: Towards Sustainable Packaging





Visit Towards Packaging for In-depth Market Insights: Towards Packaging





Read Our Printed Chronicle: Packaging Web Wire





Get ahead of the trends – follow us for exclusive insights and industry updates:

Pinterest | Medium | Tumblr | Hashnode | Bloglovin | LinkedIn – Packaging Web Wire Globbook | Substack | Bluesky | Justdial | Crunchbase | TrustPilot | Bizcommunity





Contact: APAC: +91 9356 9282 04 | Europe: +44 778 256 0738 | North America: +1 8044 4193 44 Our Trusted Data Partners Precedence Research | Towards Healthcare | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Precedence Research Insights Towards Packaging Releases Its Latest Insight - Check It Out:







Mono-material Plastic Packaging Film Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)







Smart Labels Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035)







Paperboard Packaging Market Size and Segments Outlook (2026–2035)







Consumer Goods Packaging Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)







Shipping Labels Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035)







Metallized Rollstock Film Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)







IBC Tanks Market Size and Segments Outlook (2026–2035)







Packaging Inks and Coatings Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)







Dog Food Container Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035)







Vertical Form-Fill-Seal (VFFS) Machines Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)







Self-storage Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape (2026–2035)







Food Storage Container Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape (2026–2035)







Sachet Packaging Machines Market Size and Segments Outlook (2026–2035)







Oxygen Scavengers Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)







Medium Density Fiberboard Market Size, Trends and Segments (2026–2035)







Woven Plastic Packaging Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape (2026–2035)







Trolley Bags Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035)







Bioengineered Packaging Market Size and Segments Outlook (2026–2035)







Tube Packaging Market Size, Trends and Regional Analysis (2026–2035) Shipping Container Market Size, Trends and Competitive Landscape (2026–2035)

