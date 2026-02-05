Solar A/S: No. 1 2026 Annual Report 2025
|Financial highlights (DKK million)
|Q4 2025
|Q4 2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|3,115
|3,233
|12,171
|12,223
|EBITDA
|205
|219
|501*
|646
|EBITA
|139
|154
|241
|400
|Earnings before tax
|108
|63
|84
|192
|Cash flow from operating activities
|430
|525
|410
|538
|Financial ratios (%)
|Organic growth adj. for number of working days
|-6.1
|3.0
|-0.9
|-6.4
|EBITDA margin
|6.6
|6.8
|4.1
|5.3
|EBITA margin
|4.5
|4.8
|2.0
|3.3
|Net working capital, end of period/revenue (LTM)
|13.5
|13.9
|13.5
|13.9
|Gearing (NIBD/EBITDA), no. of times
|3.2
|1.9
|3.2
|1.9
|Return on invested capital (ROIC)
|3.0
|8.3
|3.0
|8.3
* EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring items amounted to DKK 503m impacted by gain from sale of warehouse of DKK 74m, restructuring cost of DKK 47m, transition costs of DKK 14m and integration and acquisition costs of DKK 15m.
|2026 outlook
|Revenue (DKK million)
|12,900 to 13,400
|EBITDA (DKK million)
|400 to 480
|Organic growth (percentage)
|-1.5 to 3.5
|EBITDA margin (percentage)
|3.1 to 3.6
2026 revenue
Revenue is positively impacted by two key drivers: first, a Solar Polaris project, which includes deliveries to a major solar park and is expected to contribute a total of DKK 275m. Second, the acquisition of Sonepar Norge last year adds an additional DKK 700m in revenue.
2026 EBITDA
Following the acquisition of Sonepar Norge last year, 2026 is expected to serve as a transition year for Solar's Norwegian operations. This, in combination with anticipated restructuring costs of DKK 35m and integration costs of DKK 50m, will temporarily dilute the EBITDA margin for Solar Group by approximately 0.7 percentage points. From 2027 onwards, the acquisition is expected to contribute positively and strengthen the Group's overall margin.
Our 2026 guidance assumptions are included on page 7 in our Annual Report 2025.
Audio webcast and teleconference today
The presentation of Annual Report 2025 will be made in English on 5 February 2026 at 11:00 CET. The presentation will be transmitted as an audio webcast and will be available at . Participation will be possible via teleconference.
Access to the webcast:
To participate by telephone and thus have the possibility to ask questions:
Register in advance of the teleconference by using the link below. Upon registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number and a unique personal PIN:
Contacts
CEO Jens Andersen - tel. +45 79 30 02 01
CFO Michael H. Jeppesen - tel. +45 79 30 02 62
IR Director Dennis Callesen - tel. +45 29 92 18 11
Facts about Solar
Solar is a leading European sourcing and services company mainly within electrical, heating and plumbing, ventilation and climate and energy solutions. Our core business centres on product sourcing, value-adding services and optimisation of our customers' businesses.
We facilitate efficiency improvement and provide digital tools that turn our customers into winners. We drive the green transition and provide best in class solutions to ensure sustainable use of resources.
Solar Group is headquartered in Denmark, generated revenue of approx. DKK 12.2bn in 2025 and has approx. 3,000 employees. Solar is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and operates under the short designation SOLAR B. For more information, please visit .
Disclaimer
This announcement was published in Danish and English today via Nasdaq Copenhagen. In the event of any inconsistency between the two versions, the Danish version shall prevail.
The ESEF file is included in the Danish release.
Attachments
-
Solar Annual Report 2025
No. 1 2026 Annual Report 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment