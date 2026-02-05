Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transaction In Own Shares


2026-02-05 02:31:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
05 February 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 04 February 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 29,315
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 411.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 420.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 418.238530

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,292,558 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,706,929 have voting rights and 1,640,874 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
695 413.50 08:36:29 LSE
256 412.50 08:50:30 LSE
292 413.50 08:58:09 LSE
536 413.50 08:58:09 LSE
494 414.00 09:00:02 LSE
18 414.00 09:03:00 LSE
252 414.00 09:03:00 LSE
18 414.00 09:08:04 LSE
185 414.00 09:08:04 LSE
264 414.00 09:12:29 LSE
208 414.00 09:15:40 LSE
237 414.00 09:15:44 LSE
342 413.00 09:19:50 LSE
236 414.00 09:20:27 LSE
210 417.00 09:54:55 LSE
216 418.00 10:05:59 LSE
18 418.00 10:10:27 LSE
198 418.00 10:10:27 LSE
216 419.00 10:26:46 LSE
5 420.00 10:27:05 LSE
38 420.00 10:27:06 LSE
13 420.00 10:27:06 LSE
74 420.00 10:27:06 LSE
16 420.00 10:27:06 LSE
74 420.00 10:27:07 LSE
38 420.00 10:27:07 LSE
13 420.00 10:27:07 LSE
16 420.00 10:27:07 LSE
186 420.00 10:27:07 LSE
66 419.50 10:27:07 LSE
150 419.50 10:27:07 LSE
7 419.50 10:27:07 LSE
186 419.50 10:27:07 LSE
23 420.00 10:27:07 LSE
216 420.00 10:27:07 LSE
216 420.00 10:27:07 LSE
216 420.00 10:27:08 LSE
216 420.00 10:27:08 LSE
216 420.00 10:27:10 LSE
216 420.00 10:27:10 LSE
216 420.00 10:27:10 LSE
216 420.00 10:27:10 LSE
216 420.00 10:27:10 LSE
188 420.00 10:27:10 LSE
8 420.00 10:27:10 LSE
10 420.00 10:27:10 LSE
10 420.00 10:27:10 LSE
216 420.00 10:27:10 LSE
216 420.00 10:27:11 LSE
216 420.00 10:27:11 LSE
216 420.00 10:27:13 LSE
18 420.00 10:27:13 LSE
198 420.00 10:27:13 LSE
18 420.00 10:27:13 LSE
100 420.00 10:27:14 LSE
98 420.00 10:27:15 LSE
216 420.00 10:27:15 LSE
216 420.00 10:27:15 LSE
20 420.00 10:27:21 LSE
1 420.00 10:27:21 LSE
17 420.00 10:27:21 LSE
1 420.00 10:27:21 LSE
177 420.00 10:27:21 LSE
100 420.00 10:27:46 LSE
116 420.00 10:28:08 LSE
216 420.00 10:29:07 LSE
216 420.00 10:29:08 LSE
216 420.00 10:29:08 LSE
216 420.00 10:29:08 LSE
216 420.00 10:29:08 LSE
216 420.00 10:29:08 LSE
216 420.00 10:30:14 LSE
216 420.00 10:30:14 LSE
216 420.00 10:30:14 LSE
216 420.00 10:30:14 LSE
216 420.00 10:30:14 LSE
216 420.00 10:30:14 LSE
216 420.00 10:30:14 LSE
216 420.00 10:30:14 LSE
216 420.00 10:30:14 LSE
216 420.00 10:30:14 LSE
216 420.00 10:30:14 LSE
263 420.00 10:30:16 LSE
21 420.00 10:30:16 LSE
387 420.00 10:30:16 LSE
82 420.00 10:30:47 LSE
263 420.00 10:30:47 LSE
216 420.00 10:30:48 LSE
216 420.00 10:30:48 LSE
216 420.00 10:30:49 LSE
216 420.00 10:30:52 LSE
216 420.00 10:30:52 LSE
216 420.00 10:30:52 LSE
216 420.00 10:30:53 LSE
216 420.00 10:30:53 LSE
216 420.00 10:30:53 LSE
216 420.00 10:30:53 LSE
227 420.00 10:32:45 LSE
216 420.00 10:32:45 LSE
43 420.00 10:32:45 LSE
173 420.00 10:32:45 LSE
216 420.00 10:32:45 LSE
216 419.50 10:32:47 LSE
100 419.50 10:34:18 LSE
116 419.50 10:35:02 LSE
216 419.50 10:35:02 LSE
216 419.50 10:37:11 LSE
216 419.50 10:37:20 LSE
216 419.50 10:37:20 LSE
216 419.50 10:37:43 LSE
216 419.50 10:38:07 LSE
175 419.50 10:38:41 LSE
41 419.50 10:40:43 LSE
216 419.50 10:41:34 LSE
216 419.50 10:41:34 LSE
216 419.50 10:41:34 LSE
216 419.50 10:41:34 LSE
216 419.50 10:41:34 LSE
216 419.50 10:41:34 LSE
69 419.50 10:41:34 LSE
216 419.50 10:41:34 LSE
216 419.50 10:41:34 LSE
216 419.50 10:41:35 LSE
128 419.50 10:41:35 LSE
88 419.50 10:41:35 LSE
473 419.50 10:41:50 LSE
333 419.50 10:41:50 LSE
410 419.50 10:41:50 LSE
100 419.50 10:41:50 LSE
188 419.50 10:41:50 LSE
106 419.50 10:41:51 LSE
191 419.50 10:41:52 LSE
106 419.50 10:41:53 LSE
70 419.50 10:41:54 LSE
1 419.50 10:41:54 LSE
167 420.00 10:42:13 LSE
283 420.00 10:42:13 LSE
149 420.00 10:42:13 LSE
97 420.00 10:42:13 LSE
398 419.00 10:46:30 LSE
346 419.00 10:46:30 LSE
210 417.00 11:18:43 LSE
212 416.00 11:33:57 LSE
18 416.50 12:09:00 LSE
25 416.50 12:09:00 LSE
21 416.50 12:09:00 LSE
64 416.50 12:09:05 LSE
73 416.50 12:09:05 LSE
210 417.00 12:20:39 LSE
245 415.50 14:01:41 LSE
206 415.50 14:31:12 LSE
208 414.00 14:35:09 LSE
594 412.50 14:43:56 LSE
18 411.00 15:01:04 LSE
73 411.00 15:01:57 LSE
53 411.00 15:01:57 LSE
83 413.50 15:12:56 LSE
3 413.50 15:12:56 LSE
15 413.50 15:12:56 LSE
105 413.50 15:12:56 LSE
206 413.50 15:15:52 LSE
414 415.00 15:25:25 LSE
208 413.50 15:34:01 LSE
206 417.00 16:00:51 LSE
206 416.00 16:01:12 LSE
209 416.00 16:01:12 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


