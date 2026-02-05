(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

05 February 2026 Transactions in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 04 February 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 29,315 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 411.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 420.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 418.238530

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 3,292,558 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,706,929 have voting rights and 1,640,874 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 695 413.50 08:36:29 LSE 256 412.50 08:50:30 LSE 292 413.50 08:58:09 LSE 536 413.50 08:58:09 LSE 494 414.00 09:00:02 LSE 18 414.00 09:03:00 LSE 252 414.00 09:03:00 LSE 18 414.00 09:08:04 LSE 185 414.00 09:08:04 LSE 264 414.00 09:12:29 LSE 208 414.00 09:15:40 LSE 237 414.00 09:15:44 LSE 342 413.00 09:19:50 LSE 236 414.00 09:20:27 LSE 210 417.00 09:54:55 LSE 216 418.00 10:05:59 LSE 18 418.00 10:10:27 LSE 198 418.00 10:10:27 LSE 216 419.00 10:26:46 LSE 5 420.00 10:27:05 LSE 38 420.00 10:27:06 LSE 13 420.00 10:27:06 LSE 74 420.00 10:27:06 LSE 16 420.00 10:27:06 LSE 74 420.00 10:27:07 LSE 38 420.00 10:27:07 LSE 13 420.00 10:27:07 LSE 16 420.00 10:27:07 LSE 186 420.00 10:27:07 LSE 66 419.50 10:27:07 LSE 150 419.50 10:27:07 LSE 7 419.50 10:27:07 LSE 186 419.50 10:27:07 LSE 23 420.00 10:27:07 LSE 216 420.00 10:27:07 LSE 216 420.00 10:27:07 LSE 216 420.00 10:27:08 LSE 216 420.00 10:27:08 LSE 216 420.00 10:27:10 LSE 216 420.00 10:27:10 LSE 216 420.00 10:27:10 LSE 216 420.00 10:27:10 LSE 216 420.00 10:27:10 LSE 188 420.00 10:27:10 LSE 8 420.00 10:27:10 LSE 10 420.00 10:27:10 LSE 10 420.00 10:27:10 LSE 216 420.00 10:27:10 LSE 216 420.00 10:27:11 LSE 216 420.00 10:27:11 LSE 216 420.00 10:27:13 LSE 18 420.00 10:27:13 LSE 198 420.00 10:27:13 LSE 18 420.00 10:27:13 LSE 100 420.00 10:27:14 LSE 98 420.00 10:27:15 LSE 216 420.00 10:27:15 LSE 216 420.00 10:27:15 LSE 20 420.00 10:27:21 LSE 1 420.00 10:27:21 LSE 17 420.00 10:27:21 LSE 1 420.00 10:27:21 LSE 177 420.00 10:27:21 LSE 100 420.00 10:27:46 LSE 116 420.00 10:28:08 LSE 216 420.00 10:29:07 LSE 216 420.00 10:29:08 LSE 216 420.00 10:29:08 LSE 216 420.00 10:29:08 LSE 216 420.00 10:29:08 LSE 216 420.00 10:29:08 LSE 216 420.00 10:30:14 LSE 216 420.00 10:30:14 LSE 216 420.00 10:30:14 LSE 216 420.00 10:30:14 LSE 216 420.00 10:30:14 LSE 216 420.00 10:30:14 LSE 216 420.00 10:30:14 LSE 216 420.00 10:30:14 LSE 216 420.00 10:30:14 LSE 216 420.00 10:30:14 LSE 216 420.00 10:30:14 LSE 263 420.00 10:30:16 LSE 21 420.00 10:30:16 LSE 387 420.00 10:30:16 LSE 82 420.00 10:30:47 LSE 263 420.00 10:30:47 LSE 216 420.00 10:30:48 LSE 216 420.00 10:30:48 LSE 216 420.00 10:30:49 LSE 216 420.00 10:30:52 LSE 216 420.00 10:30:52 LSE 216 420.00 10:30:52 LSE 216 420.00 10:30:53 LSE 216 420.00 10:30:53 LSE 216 420.00 10:30:53 LSE 216 420.00 10:30:53 LSE 227 420.00 10:32:45 LSE 216 420.00 10:32:45 LSE 43 420.00 10:32:45 LSE 173 420.00 10:32:45 LSE 216 420.00 10:32:45 LSE 216 419.50 10:32:47 LSE 100 419.50 10:34:18 LSE 116 419.50 10:35:02 LSE 216 419.50 10:35:02 LSE 216 419.50 10:37:11 LSE 216 419.50 10:37:20 LSE 216 419.50 10:37:20 LSE 216 419.50 10:37:43 LSE 216 419.50 10:38:07 LSE 175 419.50 10:38:41 LSE 41 419.50 10:40:43 LSE 216 419.50 10:41:34 LSE 216 419.50 10:41:34 LSE 216 419.50 10:41:34 LSE 216 419.50 10:41:34 LSE 216 419.50 10:41:34 LSE 216 419.50 10:41:34 LSE 69 419.50 10:41:34 LSE 216 419.50 10:41:34 LSE 216 419.50 10:41:34 LSE 216 419.50 10:41:35 LSE 128 419.50 10:41:35 LSE 88 419.50 10:41:35 LSE 473 419.50 10:41:50 LSE 333 419.50 10:41:50 LSE 410 419.50 10:41:50 LSE 100 419.50 10:41:50 LSE 188 419.50 10:41:50 LSE 106 419.50 10:41:51 LSE 191 419.50 10:41:52 LSE 106 419.50 10:41:53 LSE 70 419.50 10:41:54 LSE 1 419.50 10:41:54 LSE 167 420.00 10:42:13 LSE 283 420.00 10:42:13 LSE 149 420.00 10:42:13 LSE 97 420.00 10:42:13 LSE 398 419.00 10:46:30 LSE 346 419.00 10:46:30 LSE 210 417.00 11:18:43 LSE 212 416.00 11:33:57 LSE 18 416.50 12:09:00 LSE 25 416.50 12:09:00 LSE 21 416.50 12:09:00 LSE 64 416.50 12:09:05 LSE 73 416.50 12:09:05 LSE 210 417.00 12:20:39 LSE 245 415.50 14:01:41 LSE 206 415.50 14:31:12 LSE 208 414.00 14:35:09 LSE 594 412.50 14:43:56 LSE 18 411.00 15:01:04 LSE 73 411.00 15:01:57 LSE 53 411.00 15:01:57 LSE 83 413.50 15:12:56 LSE 3 413.50 15:12:56 LSE 15 413.50 15:12:56 LSE 105 413.50 15:12:56 LSE 206 413.50 15:15:52 LSE 414 415.00 15:25:25 LSE 208 413.50 15:34:01 LSE 206 417.00 16:00:51 LSE 206 416.00 16:01:12 LSE 209 416.00 16:01:12 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

...al



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.