MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Annual Report 2025 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.

CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Vincent Clerc, states:

“We delivered a strong performance and high value for our customers in a year where supply chains and global trade continued to be reshaped by evolving geopolitics. Across our operations, volumes grew and asset utilisation was very high. Our Ocean business set a new benchmark for reliability, Terminals delivered record results, and Logistics & Services continued to advance. The year highlighted the need to strengthen and modernise global supply chains and critical infrastructure, further emphasising the relevance of our strategy. Our key to success remains to grow in close partnership with our customers, leveraging our unique asset footprint, and a continuous drive for operational excellence and cost discipline.”

