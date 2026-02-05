Ask Rahul Gandhi To Follow House Rules, Rijiju To Kharge In RS Amid Ruckus (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) The ruckus escalated in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session as Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urged Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to ensure that Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, adheres to parliamentary rules.

Rijiju addressed LoP Kharge directly, noting his seniority in the House and suggesting he advise LoP Gandhi to follow established procedures.

He emphasised that disrupting the business of the Rajya Sabha violates its rules and that matters pending in the Lok Sabha cannot be debated or discussed in the Upper House.

Rijiju appealed to all Opposition members to respect the traditions and decorum of Parliament.

He pointed out that many members were eager to hear the Prime Minister's speech, adding that while Congress members may choose not to listen, they have no right to prevent others from doing so.

The Union Minister specifically criticised Rahul Gandhi for not following House rules, amid the ongoing disruptions in the Lok Sabha linked to the Leader of Opposition's attempts to raise issues like excerpts of an article based on former Army Chief General Naravane's unpublished book, during debates.

These incidents have repeatedly stalled proceedings in the Lower House, including adjournments that prevented the Prime Minister from delivering his expected reply there.

In response, Mallikarjun Kharge, after receiving special permission from the Rajya Sabha Chairman, condemned the Lok Sabha's decision to restrict Rahul Gandhi from speaking fully in the House.

Congress chief Kharge highlighted concerns over limitations on discussing matters of national interest, questioning how Parliament could function effectively under such constraints.

His remarks triggered protests from MPs, who began shouting slogans in the chamber, further heightening the charged atmosphere.

The exchanges reflect broader friction in the current session, where Opposition parties have protested alleged curbs on free speech, particularly Rahul Gandhi's references to sensitive topics like national security drawn from sources such as an article based on the unpublished memoir by a former Army Chief.

Government members have countered that such references breach procedural guidelines, including restrictions on quoting unauthenticated material. Rijiju's comments came ahead of anticipated addresses, including possibly by the Prime Minister in the Rajya Sabha, as the Lok Sabha faced continued adjournments due to uproar.

The Opposition has maintained that preventing the Leader of Opposition from completing his intervention undermines meaningful debate and democratic norms. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju reiterated the need for all sides to uphold rules to allow smooth functioning, while Kharge and allies defended their stance as essential to raising critical issues.