Love, Served: A Valentine's Dining Experience At The Artisan

4th February 2026 - Dubai, UAE - Valentine's Day at The Artisan invites couples to celebrate love through an elegant culinary journey, set within the refined surroundings of Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre. On February 14th, guests are welcomed to an intimate dining experience where Italian craftsmanship, romance, and flavour come together effortlessly.

From 7:00 PM onwards, couples can indulge in a specially curated Valentine's tasting menu, created by The Artisan's expert chefs to delight the senses and elevate the evening. The experience begins with Gillardeau Oyster No.2, served with raspberry perlage, followed by a refined antipasto of Pizzetta al Salmone e Caviale, combining beetroot, Norwegian smoked salmon, Italian Calvisius Prestige caviar, and sour cream.

For the primo, guests are treated to Risotto agli Asparagi Bianchi, prepared with Acquerello risotto rice, white asparagus, mascarpone cheese, red Mazara prawns, and grapefruit-an elegant balance of richness and freshness. The main course features Agnello al Tartufo Nero, a New Zealand lamb loin paired with truffle mashed potatoes, forest fruit jus, and freshly shaved black truffle, offering a luxurious and comforting centrepiece to the evening.

A refreshing Amalfi lemon sgroppino cleanses the palate before dessert, where romance takes shape with Rosa di Cioccolata Fondente e Ciliegie-a dark chocolate mousse with Amarena cherries, vanilla crumble, and cherry elixir-followed by a delicate Strawberry Cheesecake Heart petit four to conclude the experience on a sweet note.

The Valentine's menu is priced at AED 665 per couple, with an optional two-hour free-flow of selected beverages available at AED 225 per person, allowing guests to enhance their celebration with thoughtfully paired wines and cocktails.

Advance booking is highly recommended, as this exclusive Valentine's experience promises exceptional cuisine, refined ambience, and moments designed to be remembered. At The Artisan, Valentine's Day is more than a dinner-it is a celebration of passion, flavour, and togetherness.

The Artisan welcomes guests for an excellent Valentine's celebration. A place where passion, flavour, and romance come together to create the perfect evening.

Thursday, February 5, 2026 9:44:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

