403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Ousts Three Defense Industry Delegates from Legislature
(MENAFN) China ousted three defense industry figures, including a nuclear weapons specialist, from its national legislative body on Wednesday.
The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) convened in Beijing as authorities pursue a high-stakes investigation into two top-ranking generals.
The committee stripped Liu Cangli, former director of the China Academy of Engineering Physics; Luo Qi, chief engineer at China National Nuclear Corporation; and Zhou Xinmin, former chairman of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, of their legislative posts, media reported.
Officials provided no explanation for the dismissals.
The removals occurred during the committee's 20th session.
National People's Congress Chairman Zhao Leji led the proceedings, which examined and approved a Credentials Committee assessment of lawmakers' qualifications.
The legislative action followed China's Defense Ministry's Jan. 24 announcement that Gen. Zhang Youxia and Gen. Liu Zhenli face scrutiny for "suspected serious disciplinary and legal violations."
American media outlets have alleged Zhang faces accusations of transmitting nuclear intelligence to Washington.
Neither Zhang nor Liu—both ranking among the seven members of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Military Commission (CMC), headed by President Xi Jinping—were referenced in the legislative proceedings.
The ongoing investigation leaves the CMC with merely two functioning members: Xi and Zhang Shengmin, who oversees the commission's disciplinary inspection division.
Recent months have seen Gen. He Weidong, Gen. Li Shangfu, and Adm. Miao Hua all investigated and expelled from the CMC.
Zhang holds dual positions as a Communist Party of China Political Bureau member and CMC vice chair.
Liu serves as a CMC member and chief of staff for the CMC Joint Staff Department.
The pair represents a fraction of approximately 30 Chinese senior military officials subjected to investigation or removal since 2023, when Xi embarked on his historic third presidential term.
The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) convened in Beijing as authorities pursue a high-stakes investigation into two top-ranking generals.
The committee stripped Liu Cangli, former director of the China Academy of Engineering Physics; Luo Qi, chief engineer at China National Nuclear Corporation; and Zhou Xinmin, former chairman of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, of their legislative posts, media reported.
Officials provided no explanation for the dismissals.
The removals occurred during the committee's 20th session.
National People's Congress Chairman Zhao Leji led the proceedings, which examined and approved a Credentials Committee assessment of lawmakers' qualifications.
The legislative action followed China's Defense Ministry's Jan. 24 announcement that Gen. Zhang Youxia and Gen. Liu Zhenli face scrutiny for "suspected serious disciplinary and legal violations."
American media outlets have alleged Zhang faces accusations of transmitting nuclear intelligence to Washington.
Neither Zhang nor Liu—both ranking among the seven members of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Military Commission (CMC), headed by President Xi Jinping—were referenced in the legislative proceedings.
The ongoing investigation leaves the CMC with merely two functioning members: Xi and Zhang Shengmin, who oversees the commission's disciplinary inspection division.
Recent months have seen Gen. He Weidong, Gen. Li Shangfu, and Adm. Miao Hua all investigated and expelled from the CMC.
Zhang holds dual positions as a Communist Party of China Political Bureau member and CMC vice chair.
Liu serves as a CMC member and chief of staff for the CMC Joint Staff Department.
The pair represents a fraction of approximately 30 Chinese senior military officials subjected to investigation or removal since 2023, when Xi embarked on his historic third presidential term.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment