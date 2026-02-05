MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Breaking the boundaries of traditional filmmaking, Bo H. Holmgreen, CEO of Viking Sunset Studios, today announced a strategic investment in Germany's prestigious Traumfabrik Babelsberg. This alliance merges the technical mastery of European cinema with a revolutionary "high-inspiration, low-cost" production model based on the black sand shores of Bali. The partnership represents a tectonic shift in the fast-changing movie industry: the marriage of Germany's legendary cinematic heritage with the world's most advanced, modern, cost-efficient film resort.

"We built Viking Sunset Studios to be a global destination where creativity, efficiency, and luxury converge," said Bo H. Holmgreen, The CEO of Viking Sunset Studios in Bali. "My investment in Traumfabrik is driven by this vision. By partnering with seasoned German filmmakers from a country renowned for its exceptional cinema, we are creating an unbeatable formula. We are combining their legendary expertise with our state-of-the-art, cost-effective infrastructure right here on the beach in Bali."

"Beyond the powerful strategic fit, I partnered simply because I like them," Holmgreen smiled. "The Traumfabrik team, led by Christoph Fisser with Sebastian Fruhner and Konstantin Mayer, is a rare combination of good business and art people with a huge respect for great filmmaking. They are exactly the kind of high-caliber partners we are attracting to Viking Sunset Studios."

"The facilities at Viking Sunset Studios are unparalleled," said Christoph Fisser, CEO of Traumfabrik Babelsberg (former COO of Studio Babelsberg and producer of John Wick: Chapter 4 and Inglourious Basterds). "Its location, technology, and accommodations provide an inspiring and efficient environment for production. We are excited to forge this partnership and bring major international projects to such a unique setting." Mr. Fisser was instrumental in The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Hunger Games and Matrix movies, and brings that experience to international movie making in Bali.

Sebastian Fruhner of Traumfabrik Babelsberg added, "The global film world is rapidly evolving, demanding new, flexible, and efficient production models without sacrificing quality. What Bo Holmgreen is pioneering is precisely this-he is a leader in building the bridges between established European creative excellence and the dynamic, state-of-the-art opportunities in emerging hubs. His vision with Viking Sunset Studios in Bali is at the forefront of this global shift, and we at Traumfabrik are incredibly excited to be charting this new territory with him."

The first project under the new partnership will be the horror film BALI DEMONS, based on an original idea by Konstantin Mayer. The film, which explores the clash between tourism and ancient culture, will be one of many international co-productions to be filmed at the Viking Sunset Studios movie studio and resort.

This investment in Traumfabrik follows a landmark year of aggressive growth. In 2025 alone, Viking Sunset Studios successfully wrapped five full-length feature films, ranging from high-octane action to historical epics. This rapid-fire success demonstrates the studio's ability to handle high-volume, international high-quality production without the logistical bottlenecks typical of Western hubs, proving that the "film resort" model is ready for the global stage.

Any movie can be shot in the huge green-screen soundstage or across varying sceneries in Bali, from volcanoes to beaches to jungles....The studio recently proved its versatility by hosting a massive World War II epic set in 1940's Malaysia, proving that the facility is far more than a tropical backdrop. The team constructed 14 intricate, historically accurate sets-from colonial outposts and military barracks to remote jungle villages - deep within the Balinese landscapes - and flew in all the Malaysian actors, moving the entire Malaysian movie to Bali. "The biggest compliment came from our Malaysian actors, who said our sets felt more authentic than the actual locations in Malaysia," said Bo H. Holmgreen. "Viking Sunset Studios is a chameleon. Between our world-class set construction and the largest indoor green-screen limbo soundstage in the region, we can shoot anything from the streets of Berlin to the heart of the Amazon, all while keeping costs incredibly low."

The industry has taken notice of this seismic shift. Throughout the recent festival circuit, Viking Sunset Studios has become a primary topic of conversation among global distributors and financiers. While attending AFM, Berlin, Cannes, and Venice, the studio's leadership reported overwhelming interest in the concept. "The reception at Berlin and Cannes was electric," said Holmgreen. "In Venice, we saw a massive appetite for our unique combination of elite quality and aggressive efficiency. The world is realizing that you don't have to choose between high-end art and a healthy bottom line."

At the heart of the Viking Sunset Studios experience is the profound inspiration drawn from Danish creative film making and the gorgeous island of Bali. The resort features two signature restaurants overlooking the ocean, where teams gather to review dailies against the backdrop of Bali's world-famous ocean sunsets. With a private helipad, luxury accommodation, and the healing power of Balinese nature, the resort is purpose-built to ensure that talent and crew stay inspired, focused, and refreshed.

"A happy crew makes a better movie," Holmgreen concluded. "And there is no place more inspiring to create than here. With happy days on set or in the soundstage, superb equipment, great talent, beautiful locations, and the LOWEST POSSIBLE COST without worrying about incentives paperwork, this is indeed Paradise for film making!"

About Viking Sunset Studios

Viking Sunset Studios is a state-of-the-art movie-making resort in Bali, Indonesia. It features the region's largest green-screen soundstage, elite ARRI and Leica gear, and a full-service fixer and production team that delivered five feature films in 2025.

About Traumfabrik Babelsberg

Traumfabrik Babelsberg is a leading German production house led by Christoph Fisser, known for producing global hits like The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Hunger Games, and Uncharted.