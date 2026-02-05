403
Germany's EV Manufacturing Hits Record High in 2025
(MENAFN) Germany's electric vehicle manufacturing hit an all-time high in 2025, with 1.67 million units rolling off production lines—a 23 percent jump from the previous year, according to Wednesday's release from the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA).
The nation's pivot to electric mobility accelerated dramatically, with EVs now representing approximately 40 percent of total automotive production. This milestone comes despite Germany's broader manufacturing sector languishing significantly below its pre-2019 performance benchmarks.
Domestic automakers manufactured 4.15 million vehicles total last year, continuing a prolonged downturn from the era when annual production consistently surpassed 5 million units before the pandemic disrupted global supply chains.
Battery-electric vehicles comprised roughly 1.22 million of the EV total, with plug-in hybrid models making up nearly all remaining units. "Germany once again ranked as the world's second-largest electric vehicle production location after China and ahead of the United States," the VDA said in a statement.
Industry projections indicate EV manufacturing will climb an additional 6 percent throughout 2026, reaching 1.76 million vehicles. However, overall production is anticipated to contract by 1 percent to approximately 4.11 million units.
VDA President Hildegard Mueller acknowledged the manufacturing gains but stressed critical infrastructure gaps remain unaddressed. She called for accelerated deployment of charging stations, electrical grid modernization, and reduced charging costs to sustain Germany's electric transition.
Consumer adoption mirrors the production surge. Data from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) reveals EVs captured 30 percent of new vehicle registrations in 2025, surging nearly 50 percent year-over-year.
Chinese manufacturers dominated growth metrics within the alternative fuel segment. Registrations for Leapmotor, Lynk & Co, and BYD exploded by approximately 3,990 percent, 934 percent, and 706 percent respectively compared to 2024, establishing them as the three fastest-expanding brands in Germany's alternative vehicle market.
