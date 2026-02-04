National Gear Repair, Inc. Addresses Critical Industrial Gear Manufacturing Needs Amid Supply Chain Challenges

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UPLAND, CA, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPLAND, CA - February 04, 2026 - -

National Gear Repair, Inc., a precision manufacturing specialist based in Upland, California, is responding to growing demand for domestic gear production as U.S. manufacturers face ongoing supply chain disruptions, tariff uncertainties, and projected slowdowns in global industrial output growth to 1.9% by 2026.

The company provides custom gear manufacturing and reverse-engineering services for legacy equipment across critical industrial sectors including mining, oil and gas, plastics, pharmaceuticals, and heavy machinery. With capabilities to manufacture gears up to 20 feet in diameter and deliver cost savings of up to 60 percent compared to new OEM parts, the company addresses urgent needs for reliable domestic sourcing as reshoring efforts accelerate.

"As manufacturers struggle with extended lead times and unpredictable international supply chains, having a domestic partner capable of reverse-engineering and manufacturing replacement gears for aging equipment has become essential," said a spokesperson for National Gear Repair, Inc. "We're seeing increased demand from companies that can't afford production downtime waiting for overseas components or dealing with obsolete equipment where original manufacturers no longer exist."

The current manufacturing landscape presents multiple challenges. Labor shortages continue to impact production capacity across industries, while aging infrastructure requires more frequent maintenance and replacement of critical components. These factors, combined with the push for supply chain resilience following recent global disruptions, have created unprecedented demand for domestic gear manufacturing capabilities.

National Gear Repair industrial gear manufacturing services encompass a comprehensive range of gear types, including helical, herringbone, spiral bevel, ring, worm, hypoid, and screw gears. The company utilizes advanced machinery including Hofler Klingelnberg Rapid 8000k 8M Gear Grinders and computerized inspection systems to ensure all products meet or exceed OEM specifications.

The company's 24-month warranty on manufactured gears provides additional assurance for industries where equipment reliability directly impacts operational continuity. Fast turnaround times and nationwide shipping capabilities further support manufacturers seeking to minimize production interruptions.

"Manufacturing resilience requires partners who understand the urgency of keeping production lines operational," added the National Gear Repair spokesperson. "Whether it's reverse-engineering a gear for equipment that's been running for decades or producing custom components for specialized applications, our focus remains on delivering precision-manufactured solutions that keep American industry moving."

The emphasis on domestic production capabilities aligns with broader industry trends toward supply chain localization. As companies reassess their sourcing strategies in response to geopolitical uncertainties and logistics challenges, the availability of skilled domestic manufacturers becomes increasingly strategic.

National Gear Repair serves diverse industrial sectors including steel and rolling mills, power generation, mining and cement operations, marine and aerospace applications, and pulp and paper facilities. The company maintains 24/7 emergency repair capabilities alongside its manufacturing services, supporting critical infrastructure and industrial operations throughout North America.

With over 40 years of experience in industrial gear manufacturing and repair, National Gear Repair operates from its facility in Upland, California, providing comprehensive gearbox repair, pump repair, and hydraulic repair services in addition to custom gear manufacturing.

###

For more information about National Gear Repair, Inc, contact the company here:

National Gear Repair, Inc

National Gear Repair, Inc

...

National Gear Repair, Inc

928 W 9th St

Upland, CA 91786, United States

CONTACT: National Gear Repair, Inc