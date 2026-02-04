TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights



Net sales were $774.3 million, up 19% year on year

GAAP net income of $50.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $126.2 million, or 16.3% of net sales

Non-GAAP net income of $74.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, an all-time quarterly record high

Cash flow from operations of $62.9 million, or 8.1% of net sales

Total book to bill of 1.35 for the fourth quarter

A&D program backlog $1.6 billion Data Center Computing and Networking combined end market revenues increased to 36% of total company revenues driven by generative AI demand

Fourth Quarter 2025 GAAP Financial Results

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $774.3 million, compared to $651.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $80.7 million. This compared to GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of 2024 of $9.0 million, inclusive of a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment.

GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $50.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted share. This compared to GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 of $5.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, inclusive of a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Non-GAAP Financial Results

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $126.2 million, or 16.3% of net sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $95.7 million, or 14.7% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $74.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $51.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“We delivered another strong quarter with both revenues and non-GAAP EPS at or above the high end of the guided range. Revenues grew 19% reflecting continued demand strength in the Data Center Computing and Networking end markets supporting AI and data center buildouts. Our Medical, Industrial and Instrumentation end market experienced healthy double-digit revenue growth while Aerospace and Defense experienced higher than market growth,” said Edwin Roks, President & CEO of TTM Technologies Inc.“Adjusted EBITDA margins were 16.3%, reflecting continued solid execution,” concluded Dr. Roks.

Full Year 2025 Results

Net sales for 2025 increased to $2.9 billion from $2.4 billion in 2024, a 19.0% increase.

GAAP operating income for 2025 was $264.7 million. This compares to a GAAP operating income for 2024 of $116.0 million, inclusive of a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment.

GAAP net income for 2025 was $177.4 million, or $1.68 per diluted share. This compares to GAAP net income for 2024 of $56.3 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, inclusive of a $32.6 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for 2025 was $259.0 million, or $2.46 per diluted share. This compares to 2024 non-GAAP net income of $177.5 million, or $1.70 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 was $456.3 million, or 15.7% of net sales, compared to $351.5 million, or 14.4% of net sales, for 2024.

"Our employees delivered powerful growth and profitability results in 2025 for TTM. Revenue growth of 19% was largely driven by generative AI in the Data Center Computing and Networking end markets and continued strength in the Aerospace and Defense, and Medical, Industrial, and Instrumentation end markets. Revenue fall through, favorable product mix, and improved execution helped to grow margins and non-GAAP EPS," continued Roks.“We continue to push forward and execute upon strategic priorities by capitalizing on our growth opportunities through leading product innovation and optimized technological and geographic capacity.”

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2026, TTM estimates that net sales will be in the range of $770 million to $810 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.64 to $0.70 per diluted share. For fiscal year 2026, TTM estimates that net sales will grow in the 15% to 20% range.

With respect to TTM's outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses including but not limited to unrealized foreign exchange translation, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management's control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP has not been provided because TTM is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, TTM is unable to address the probable significance of the information.

Live Webcast/Conference Call

TTM will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 results and the first quarter 2026 outlook on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The conference call will include forward-looking statements.

Access to the conference call will be available by clicking on the registration link TTM Technologies, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Conference Call. Registering participants will receive dial in information and a unique PIN to join the call. Participants can register at any time up to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be simulcast on the company's website for those who would like to view the live webcast, and this can be accessed by clicking on the link TTM Technologies Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Webcast.

To Access a Replay of the Webcast

The replay of the webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event on TTM's website at TTM Technologies Inc. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Webcast.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology products, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and technologically advanced interconnect products, including PCBs and substrates. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at .

Forward-Looking Statements

The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. TTM's actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of TTM's financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by TTM's independent registered accounting firm, and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates, and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of TTM's public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated condensed financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this release includes information about TTM's adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (“EPS”), all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM's ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Contact:

Sean K.F. Hannan,

Vice President, Investor Relations

...

+1 339 466 7737

- Tables Follow -