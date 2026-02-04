IONQ Stock Tumbles 10% As Wolfpack Reveals Short Position

Shares of IONQ Inc (IONQ) slumped 10% on Wednesday at the time of writing after Wolfpack Research divulged a short position in the company.

Wolfpack said that the quantum computing hardware and software company lost funding for Pentagon contracts that had comprised up to 86% of revenues from 2022-2024, leaving a $54.6 million black hole in their bookings in 2025.

Wolfpack also said that it believes the loss of funding for the contracts spurred the recent CEO exit and insider trading.

