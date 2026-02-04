'Whims Of Visa Officer': US-Graduated Indian CEO 'Baffled' After B1/B2 Visa Denial Despite Close Friend's Invite

MENAFN - Live Mint) An India-based entrepreneur, Dhananjay Yadav, was left“baffled” after his application for a B1/B2 visa – a temporary non-immigrant visa for work purposes – was rejected despite him submitting all relevant documents. Yadav, the co-founder and chief executive officer of NeoSapien, the company behind a wearable AI device that tracks conversations and analyses emotions, said he had applied for the US visa in New Delhi after receiving an invitation from an investor who is also a close friend.

“I had an invite from a close friend and investor in NeoSapien, Hari Valiyath (Co-founder, Pyxis), to meet him and potential partners. Pyxis has raised over $200 million, and is US-based,” Yadav told Mint.

The investor, Valiyath, had invited Bengaluru-based Yadav to the US for a possible business partnership. Valiyath is a co-founder of the US-based company Pyxis, which has raised over $200 million.

“I had carried all the relevant documents, including bank statements, GST filings, IT filings for the company and personal. In fact, I had enough money in my corporate account as we had recently raised funding, and have been exponentially growing in sales. Additionally, had an invitation letter from Valiyath,” he said.

Yadav said the 10-minute interview left him completely bewildered. He explained that when he was asked about his salary, he stated that it was a“company-funded trip”, which appeared to trigger the interviewer.

“What's your salary? I mentioned that the trip is covered by my company. For some reason, he got agitated and said, 'Respond to the question that I ask.' I then mentioned my salary, which in my case is minimal as I am a founder,” he said.

Yadav added that despite having“enough money in his corporate accounts”, being a graduate of a US university, and having worked in Berlin, he could not comprehend why his visa was rejected.

“Where did you study? I mentioned that I had previously studied at Virginia Commonwealth University in the US and had worked in Berlin earlier,” he said.

“I am still baffled, and believe that it depends on the whims of the Visa Officer. Knowing my past history of studying in the US, and working in Berlin, it must have been clear that I am not going to stay back,” Yadav noted.

The B1 visa is meant for short business trips, such as conferences, meetings and contract negotiations. Those with B1 visas cannot work in the US in the traditional sense. However, holders can apply for jobs in the US and attend interviews.

The B2 or tourist visa is for purposes such as tourism, vacation, or visiting friends and family. It also covers certain medical treatments and participation in social events. In most cases, a B1/B2 visa is issued together, allowing the holder to travel for both business and tourism.

The US Department of State firmly states that a visa is a privilege, not a right, and can be refused or cancelled if the officer has reason to believe that the applicant is dishonest or unreliable. Under this clause, an application may be rejected due to even minor discrepancies or alleged lapses in ties to the nation of origin.