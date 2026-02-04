Ghaziabad Alerts Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) The tragedy of three young sisters in Ghaziabad has sparked a national debate and raised concern among parents back home in Kashmir.

The girls spent hours on a Korean task‐based game, and their story has made many families alert and notice how screens fit into their own homes.

Police are looking into how much the game defined their days and emotions, and the case has become part of a larger debate about keeping gaming healthy and balanced for young people.

India now has one of the biggest gaming populations in the world, with millions of players enjoying games on phones and tablets every day. Many teens find joy, challenge and social time in games.

But research highlights that a big share of young people show strong signs of compulsive gaming behaviour.

In some Indian youth studies, around 26 to 32 per cent of young players show engagement patterns that can affect sleep and school life, while a notable number meet criteria that mental health professionals describe as internet gaming disorder.

Many Kashmiri families see this in their own homes. Some students spend long evening hours on online games and parents notice changes in how they feel and act. A study of students in a Kashmir school found that about 15 per cent showed behaviour patterns tied to internet gaming disorder.

Research from around the world tells a clear human story. Young people with intense gaming involvement report more anxiety, stress and feelings hard to handle. One study found that nearly 19per cent of young gamers identified as having problematic gaming also reported high levels of depression and anxiety. Another long‐term study found that young people whose screen use felt compulsive faced higher emotional strain and signs of distress over time.

This matters because young minds are still growing. When games feel like a main part of life, parents feel helpless at times. Many began giving screens early in childhood, hoping it would calm or entertain a child.