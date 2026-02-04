Nextech3d.AI Showcases AI-Driven Event Technology Strategy On CEO.CA's Inside The Boardroom

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Nextech3D Showcases AI-Driven Event Technology Strategy on CEO's "Inside the Boardroom"

February 04, 2026 12:35 PM EST | Source: CEO Technologies Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) -

Meet the Executive Shaping the Tech Landscape

Nextech3D (OTCQB: NEXCF) CSE: NTAR) | FSE: 1SS), an AI-first technology company specializing in enterprise event solutions, immersive engagement, and spatial computing, was featured on CEO's "Inside the Boardroom", where CEO Evan Gappelberg discussed how the Company is using semantic AI and intelligent data platforms to centralize and modernize global event management.

In the interview, Gappelberg outlines Nextech3D's vision to transform how enterprises plan, manage, and monetize large-scale events by unifying registration, interactive floor plans, engagement tools, and analytics into a single AI-powered operating system.

(OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS)



Cannot view this video? Visit:



AI-Powered Event Management at Enterprise Scale

Nextech3D's technology stack leverages semantic AI to enable enterprises to:



Centralize global event operations across regions and venues

Improve attendee engagement through interactive, data-driven experiences

Optimize exhibitor and sponsor performance using real-time analytics Reduce operational complexity through unified platforms

The Company's growing ecosystem includes:



Eventdex – enterprise event registration, ticketing, and attendee management

MapD – interactive floor plans and spatial event intelligence Krafty Labs – enterprise experiential engagement and team-building solutions

Together, these platforms position Nextech3D as a next-generation AI event technology provider serving Fortune 500 enterprises, global associations, and large-scale event organizers.

CEO Perspective

"Our goal is to move beyond fragmented event tools and build an AI-powered platform that gives enterprises a single source of truth for managing events globally," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D. "Semantic AI allows us to connect data, people, spaces, and experiences in ways that fundamentally change how events are planned and executed."

Investor Visibility

The interview provides investors with insight into Nextech3D's:



Enterprise AI strategy

Scalable SaaS revenue model

Focus on recurring enterprise contracts Expansion into premium engagement and experiential technology

Investors can follow the discussion and community commentary on Nextech3D at:

About ai

Nextech3D (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS) is an AI-powered technology company specializing in AI event solutions, enterprise engagement platforms, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its Eventdex, MapD, and Krafty Labs platforms, Nextech3D delivers registration, ticketing, interactive floor plans, experiential engagement, and analytics for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events serving enterprise customers worldwide.

Website:

Investor Relations: ...

CEO: Evan Gappelberg

About CEO

The leading community for investors & traders in junior resource & venture stocks. CEO is one of the most popular free financial websites and apps in Canada and for small-cap investors globally -- with industry leading audience engagement and mobile functionality. Since 2012, CEO has brought millions of investors together from over 164 countries to discuss their portfolio holdings and find new investment opportunities. Download our App on iOS or Android marketplace or visit us today at CEO to set up your free account.

CEO is a wholly owned subsidiary of

For further information please contact:

CEO

Email: ...

Website: CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTC Best Market "(OTCQX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

The information regarding any issuer contained or referred to in any interviews conducted by CEO has been furnished by such issuer directly, and neither CEO nor any of its affiliates or principals assumes any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such information or for any failure by an issuer to ensure disclosure of events or facts which may affect the significance or accuracy of any such information.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward-looking information which involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the objectives, goals, future plans, statements regarding exploration results and exploration and/or development plans of companies featured on the CEO platform. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, currency risk and the other risks involved in the applicable exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the public documents of such companies filed on SEDAR or elsewhere from time to time. Undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. CEO disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: CEO Technologies Ltd.