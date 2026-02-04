Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-02-04 03:15:27
  • Senior Lecturer and Education Adviser, University of Otago
Jon Cornwall, Ph.D., is currently an education adviser in the Centre for Early Learning in Medicine at the Otago Medical School, University of Otago, Dunedin, New Zealand. He is interested in body donation and the use of human tissue in education, research, and health care and is one of three academics guiding the“Bioethics Unicorns” initiative that seeks to promote ethics and professional education in gross anatomy. Jon is chair of the Federative International Committee for Ethics in the Medical Humanities (FICEM) for the International Federation of Associations of Anatomists.

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Health, Victoria University of Wellington

