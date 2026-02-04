The Bulleit Group Named To PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 120 For Defining The Next Era Of High-Stakes Technology Communications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The communications agency continues its mission to help high-growth technology companies navigate periods of rapid growth and increased visibility while establishing exceptional market positioning and reputational outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bulleit Group, an award-winning PR agency and narrative systems consultancy specializing in high-stakes communications for technology companies, has been recognized in the PRNEWS 2026 Agency Elite Top 120. This list highlights the top PR firms and communications agencies in the U.S., emphasizing The Bulleit Group's expertise in helping venture-backed startups, growth-stage companies, and global enterprises navigate rapid growth, regulatory complexity, and heightened visibility while building long-lasting reputational advantage.

The agency also earned five category wins at the 2026 PRNEWS and SABRE competitions, including in Capital Markets Communications, Executive Communications, Transportation Logistics, Entertainment, and the SABRE Award for Superior Achievement in Reputation Management. Together, these wins highlight the agency's expertise in supporting companies through high-stakes moments, such as capital markets events, leadership transitions, crisis scenarios, and periods of rapid scale.

“Our place on the Agency Elite Top 120 underscores the trust clients put in us to deliver high-impact communications strategies when they need them most,” said Kyle Arteaga, CEO and Co-founder of The Bulleit Group.“As companies in technology, defense, climate, and AI operate in increasingly complex and high-visibility environments, we're committed to building the communications infrastructure they need to operate, scale, and lead with credibility.”

The Bulleit Group is known for its work across artificial intelligence, aerospace, defense, climate technology, logistics, fintech, venture capital, and frontier sectors. It consistently partners with technology companies navigating transformation, scale, or heightened public and market visibility. Systematically combining narrative development, executive communications, media strategy, and crisis management, The Bulleit Group helps technology companies earn trust, manage visibility, and strengthen market positioning during critical moments.

For the agency, this recognition reflects a continued mission to help the next generation of market-defining technology companies communicate with intention, build resilient reputations, and lead in sectors defined by clarity, trust, and narrative discipline.

About Bulleit Group

The Bulleit Group is a public relations and narrative systems consultancy that helps high-stakes technology companies manage reputation, visibility, and trust across moments of growth, scrutiny, and change. In 2025, The Bulleit Group was named one of PRovoke Media's Agencies of the Year and earned five SABRE category wins: Startup Marketing, Executive Visibility, Entertainment, LinkedIn Strategy, and Transportation & Logistics.

The agency partners with venture-backed startups, growth-stage companies, venture capital firms, and global enterprises to deliver positioning frameworks, media strategies, thought leadership, content development, social media strategies, crisis communications, and AI-optimized visibility reporting. Sector experience includes artificial intelligence, aerospace, defense, climate tech, logistics, creator infrastructure, and fintech, with former and current clients including Google, LinkedIn, Airbus, Bloomberg, Procter & Gamble, Zoox, Civitai, LVK, and Impulse Space.

