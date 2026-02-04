'Heartbreaking': Zaheer Abbas On Ugly Feud Between India And Pakistan Cricket

PUBLISHED: Wed 4 Feb 2026, 8:04 PM



By: Rituraj Borkakoty



Share:







In an interview with Khaleej Times, the former ICC president said cricket acted as a bridge for cultural exchange during his career as a Pakistan player

Pakistan legend Zaheer Abbas thrived in the two 'Bs' of life - big and beautiful.

An elegant batsman who captivated the cricketing world in the 1970s and early 1980s with the ethereal beauty of his stroke-play, Zaheer also possessed an insatiable appetite for big scores.

Recommended For You Philippine Congress suspends vote on Marcos impeachment complaints

Now, more than four decades after leaving the biggest stage as one of the finest batsmen of his era, Zaheer finds himself at a loss for words when reflecting on the bitterness and brinkmanship between the cricket boards of India and Pakistan.

Pakistan's decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India - following Bangladesh's unceremonious exit from the tournament - along with the ugly scenes at last year's Asia Cup, when Indian players refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, triggering chaos, allegations, counter-allegations and a boycott drama, have left Zaheer heartbroken.

“I don't know what to say or how to react to everything that has happened between the two countries' cricket boards,” Zaheer told Khaleej Times over the phone from Karachi on Wednesday.“It's heartbreaking that we have reached a stage where all we see is negativity and bitterness.”

Zaheer, a former president of the International Cricket Council (ICC), is appalled by the conduct of cricket administrators - and players - from both countries.

“First, there were no handshakes at the Asia Cup, which was completely against the spirit of the game, then the ugly scenes at the presentation ceremony when India refused to accept the trophy from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, and now this fight ahead of the T20 World Cup,” he said.“I think it has gone too far.”

“What both countries must realise is that nobody is bigger than the sport. Cricket has no place for such unsportsmanlike behaviour. Instead of fighting over every small issue, we should be talking and resolving differences. Our role should be to help the game progress, not damage it.”

Despite the political rivalry between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, who have fought three wars since 1947, cricket during Zaheer's era often acted as a bridge for cultural exchange.

“I played so many matches against India in my time and made many great friends in the Indian team,” the 78-year-old said.“Politics never crossed our minds when we competed on the field.

“Of course, we had intense battles, but off the field we were friends. That's what cricket did in our time - it brought people together. It was positive and heartwarming to see that bonhomie. Unfortunately, what is happening now is truly heartbreaking.”



Exclusive: Why Pakistan's India boycott hits ICC and BCCI where it hurts Can ICC take action against Pakistan for boycotting India match?

ALSO READ