CRWV Investor Alert: Hagens Berman Investigating Claims Against Coreweave, Inc. (CRWV) Over Alleged Data Center Delays And Concealed Infrastructure Risks

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman is alerting investors in CoreWeave, Inc. ( NASDAQ: CRWV ) to a pending class action against the company and certain of its executives. The suit alleges defendants misled the market regarding CoreWeave's ability to scale its AI infrastructure and meet its ambitious revenue guidance.

Hagens Berman is investigating the alleged claims that CoreWeave overstated its capacity to satisfy“robust” customer demand and downplayed the severe operational risks posed by its heavy reliance on a single third-party data center supplier. Following revelations that a critical Denton, Texas data center cluster was months behind schedule, CoreWeave's market capitalization plummeted by approximately $14 billion. The firm urges investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) Class Action: Alleged Denton Delays and the De-Risking Illusion

The pending litigation alleges that CoreWeave and its executives misled investors regarding the company's operational health and future revenue visibility.



Concealed Data Center Delays: The complaint alleges that CoreWeave downplayed or concealed significant delays at its Denton, Texas facility. While management touted "rapid scaling," a December 15, 2025, Wall Street Journal report revealed that completion had been pushed back by several months due to severe construction hurdles.

Overstated Revenue Capacity: Plaintiffs allege that CoreWeave's ability to recognize revenue from its multibillion-dollar backlog was contingent on infrastructure that management allegedly knew was not on track for timely completion. $14 Billion Market Reaction: These alleged misrepresentations culminated in a series of stock drops, including a 16% crash on November 11 after the company lowered guidance, and a further decline after the WSJ report, wiping out billions in shareholder value.



Hagens Berman is a top-tier plaintiff litigation firm recognized for prosecuting securities fraud cases.

Mr. Kathrein is actively advising investors who purchased CRWV shares during the Class Period ( March 28, 2025 – Dec. 15, 2025 ) and suffered substantial losses.

The Lead Plaintiff Deadline is March 13, 2026.

The Lead Plaintiff Deadline is March 13, 2026. Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding CoreWeave should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

