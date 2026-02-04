Keith Zoellner Joins Lineal As Chief Information Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Legal Technology IPO Executive Joins Lineal to Accelerate AI-Enable Managed Services Platform

Kansas City, MO, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lineal Services, a global managed services provider for eDiscovery and digital investigations, today announced Keith Zoellner has joined as Chief Information Officer. Zoellner will lead product strategy and engineering as Lineal expands its AI-enabled platform capabilities and scales its technology-driven service delivery worldwide.

Zoellner brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling AI-powered legal and technology platforms. Most recently, he served as EVP of Software at CS DISCO, joining as the first non-founder executive when the company had less than $1 million in revenue. Over seven years, he built the product, design, and engineering functions that grew DISCO to more than $135 million in annual revenue and a successful 2021 IPO.

Before DISCO, Zoellner led product and technology organizations at Spredfast (acquired by Vista Equity) and StoredIQ (acquired by IBM). At StoredIQ, his team developed a turnkey eDiscovery platform addressing information management and early case assessment, shipping one of the industry's first integrated collection and data retention appliances.

“Keith built one of the most successful legal technology products in the market, and he did it by focusing on what actually works for legal teams,” said Major Baisden, CEO of Lineal.“We're not interested in AI for AI's sake. We're focused on delivering measurable workflow improvements and cost visibility for our clients. Keith's track record of taking products from concept through scale, combined with his specific eDiscovery technology background, makes this the right hire at the right time.”

Zoellner's approach centers on building cross-functional autonomous teams that can move quickly while maintaining product quality. At DISCO, he pioneered AI-driven review capabilities that became industry standards. At StoredIQ, he led development of data management tools that addressed compliance and early-stage discovery challenges years before they became mainstream.

“Most legal technology companies are either selling software or selling services. Lineal is doing something different by combining both with deep operational expertise,” said Zoellner.“That integration is hard to execute, but when done right, it delivers outcomes software alone can't match. I'm excited to help scale platform capabilities that power Lineal's service delivery and give clients the workflow efficiency and cost transparency they're not getting elsewhere.”

In addition to his technology leadership roles, Zoellner also served as an operational advisor with Live Oak Ventures, an Austin-based venture capital firm, where he guided portfolio companies on AI product strategy and hosted a podcast on AI implementation for early-stage companies.

About Lineal

Lineal is an innovative eDiscovery and legal technology solutions company that empowers law firms and corporations with modern data management and review strategies. Established in 2009, Lineal specializes in comprehensive eDiscovery services, leveraging its proprietary technology suite, AmplifyTM to enhance efficiency and accuracy in handling large volumes of electronic data. With a global presence and a team of experienced professionals, Lineal is dedicated to delivering custom-tailored solutions that drive optimal legal outcomes for its clients. For more information, visit lineal.

