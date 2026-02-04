GL Communications Delivers High-Density Optical Tapping And T1 E1 Signal Replication

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions, addresses the growing need for uninterrupted visibility across T1 E1 and optical networks as operators modernize infrastructure while maintaining legacy services.

As service providers and enterprises rely on T1 E1 and optical links for critical communications, ensuring continuous monitoring without disrupting live traffic has become a key operational requirement. Traditional monitoring approaches can introduce risk or downtime, making non-intrusive access to live signals essential for reliable network operations.

Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, stated,“T1 E1 and optical networks require continuous, non-intrusive visibility without impacting live traffic. GL's T1 E1 Multiport and Optical Tap Repeaters provide safe and transparent signal replication, enabling engineers to monitor and analyze live networks in real time. These solutions support reliable troubleshooting, service assurance, and compliance across lab, field, and production environments while preserving network integrity.”

GL's T1 E1 and Optical Tap Repeaters are engineered for operational scenarios where accuracy, reliability, and transparency are critical. By providing passive access to live signals, the solutions allow engineers to perform monitoring and analysis without introducing latency, packet loss, or service disruption.

Key Benefits



Non-intrusive replication of live T1 E1 and optical signals

Continuous visibility without impacting active services

Support for monitoring, testing, and troubleshooting in real time

Suitable for lab, field, and live network deployments Preserves signal integrity for accurate analysis and compliance



These solutions support use cases such as service assurance, fault isolation, interoperability testing, regulatory compliance, and long-term monitoring of critical communication links. They are well suited for telecom operators, enterprises, OEM validation labs, and network operations teams managing hybrid legacy and modern infrastructures.

By enabling safe access to live network traffic without disruption, GL Communications helps organizations maintain service continuity, improve operational efficiency, and confidently manage mission-critical T1 E1 and optical networks.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL's solutions verify the quality and reliability of Wireless, Fiber Optic, TDM, and Analog networks.

