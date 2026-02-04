PM Modi Expresses Confidence In New Manipur Govt Under CM Khemchand

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Feb 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed confidence that the newly formed Manipur government, led by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, will work diligently to accelerate development and ensure prosperity for the people.

The Prime Minister congratulated Singh and other ministers who took the oath on Wednesday at a simple ceremony at the Lok Bhavan.

In his official X account, PM Modi posted:“Congratulations to Shri Yumnam Khemchand Singh Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur. I would like to congratulate Smt. Nemcha Kipgen Ji and Shri Losii Dikho Ji on taking oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state, and Shri Konthoujam Govindas Singh Ji, as well as Shri Khuraijam Loken Singh Ji, on being sworn in as Ministers in the Manipur Government.”

“I'm confident they will work diligently towards furthering development and prosperity for my sisters and brothers of Manipur,” the Prime Minister said.

Newly sworn-in Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, soon after taking oath at the Lok Bhavan here on Wednesday, said that he would make every effort to live up to the trust reposed in him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Nitin Nabin.

“I want to fulfil the faith reposed in me by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President Nitin Nabin,” Singh told the media.

Two Deputy Chief Ministers -- Nemcha Kipgen, who belongs to the Kuki tribal community, and Loishi Dikho from the Naga tribal community -- also took oath on Wednesday.

Kipgen, a BJP leader, is the lone woman minister in the new council of ministers, while Dikho belongs to the Naga People's Front (NPF).

Replying to a query on the induction of Kipgen and Dikho into his council of ministers, the Chief Minister said that Manipur is home to 36 communities and that the new government would take care of the interests of all sections of society.

“Our efforts will now be focused on helping people from all communities, restoring peace and further strengthening ethnic harmony,” he said.

New Deputy Chief Minister Loishi Dikho said that the government would make all-out efforts to reach out to every community and fulfil the aspirations of the people of the state.

“Inclusiveness is the new mantra of our government,” said Dikho, a senior Naga leader who has been elected to the Manipur Assembly for three consecutive terms from the Mao Assembly constituency in the Naga-dominated Senapati district.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, former Assembly Speaker and Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Manipur.

The swearing-in came a day after the BJP announced in New Delhi that the 61-year-old Meitei community leader will be the new Legislature Party Leader.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new Chief Minister, two Deputy Chief Ministers, and two other ministers at a ceremony at the Lok Bhavan.

The other ministers who took oath are Nemcha Kipgen and Govindas Konthoujam -- both from the BJP, Loishi Dikho of the Naga People's Front (NPF), and Khuraijam Loken Singh of the National People's Party (NPP), headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Former minister Nemcha Kipgen took the oath virtually from Manipur Bhavan in New Delhi as Deputy Chief Minister. The Khemchand Singh-led ministry will be expanded later as the berths of seven ministers are still vacant.

The BJP's newly appointed Central observer Tarun Chugh, the party's Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra, former Chief Minister Biren Singh, Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, state BJP President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi and a few MLAs and a host of top dignitaries were present in the swearing-in-ceremony.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Centre withdrew President's Rule from Manipur, paving the way for the Yumnam Khemchand Singh-led NDA government in the state, officials said.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 356 of the Constitution, I, Droupadi Murmu, President of India, hereby revoke the Proclamation issued by me under the said article on the 13th day of February, 2025, in relation to the State of Manipur, with effect from the 4th day of February, 2026," a notification, issued by the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, said.

Manipur had been under President's Rule since February 13 last year, four days after then-Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned amid prolonged ethnic violence. Biren Singh had stepped down on February 9 following sustained unrest between the non-tribal Meitei and tribal Kuki-Zo communities.

More than 260 people were killed, around 1,500 were injured, and over 70,000 were displaced after ethnic violence erupted on May 3, 2023, following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

The 60-member Manipur Assembly, which was kept under suspended animation after the imposition of President's Rule, has a tenure until 2027. Party leaders and a large number of MLAs greeted Khemchand Singh after he arrived at Imphal airport on Wednesday morning from New Delhi.

Ending months of uncertainty and prolonged parleys over government formation in Manipur, the BJP on Tuesday announced that Khemchand Singh will be the state's next Chief Minister.

BJP leaders had said that Khemchand Singh was elected as the Legislature Party Leader at a meeting held in the national capital and attended by BJP MLAs from Manipur, along with Central Observer Chugh and Patra, among other senior leaders.

In the meeting at the BJP party headquarters in Delhi, Khemchand Singh's name was proposed as the Legislature Party leader by former Chief Minister Biren Singh.

The BJP has 37 MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly, while its NDA allies -- the National People's Party (NPP) and the Naga People's Front (NPF) -- have six and five MLAs respectively. Three Independent MLAs are also supporting the BJP-led NDA.

Earlier on Wednesday, Khemchand Singh, accompanied by Chugh, Sambit Patra, Biren Singh, Sharda Devi and a few MLAs, met the Governor at the Lok Bhavan to stake his claim to form the government, and was then invited to form the government.

A Lok Bhavan statement said on Wednesday night that three political parties -- National People's Party (which has 6 MLAs), Naga People's Front (five Members), Janata Dal-United (one Member), and two Independent members extended their unconditional support to BJP.