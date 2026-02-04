Bitcoin Traders Target 200-Week Trendlines As BTC Bottom Nears

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin is testing the outer bounds of a long-standing support framework as traders scout the potential for a macro price bottom. The spotlight is on the 200-week moving average, which sits near the $68,400 mark, a level many analysts view as a decisive test point for the cycle. After a streak of four consecutive red monthly candles, the market faces fresh downside targets, including the possibility of sub-$50,000 prices if selling pressure returns. Yet, proponents argue that key trend lines and longer-term averages could still route BTC toward a sustainable floor, offering a potential setup for patient investors who favor accumulation on weakness. In this environment, the confluence of on-chain signals, macro risk sentiment, and derivative positioning is driving cautious optimism amid a volatile backdrop.



Bitcoin is approaching a retest of its 200-week exponential moving average around $68,400 for the first time since late 2023.

Trading data points to a broader safety net formed by the 200-week moving average and its 200-week simple moving average, creating roughly a $10,000 support corridor.

The market has endured four consecutive red monthly candles, with the potential for sub-$50k levels if downside momentum resumes.

US spot BTC ETFs have seen net outflows of about $3.2 billion since mid-January, representing a small fraction of total assets under management but a signal of shifting demand dynamics. Analysts are divided on the near-term path: a break below key levels could pull BTC toward bear-market lows, while a successful test of the 200-week line may spur accumulation at longer horizons.

Key takeaways

Sentiment: Neutral

Price impact: Neutral. The analysis centers on potential setups around major support lines rather than an immediate price move.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. The near-term setup suggests waiting for a decisive move near the 200-week trend line before committing to new positions.

Market context: Broader market dynamics show meaningful volatility around macro data and ETF flows, with derivatives traders maintaining conviction in Bitcoin despite a substantial drawdown and ongoing ETF activity.

Why it matters

The debate around Bitcoin's near-term fate hinges on a classic macro-technical crossroad: a test of a long-term trend line versus the risk that failure to hold could usher in a deeper pullback. The 200-week exponential moving average (EMA) at roughly $68,400 has taken on a symbolic weight for technicians as a potential bottoming anchor. If BTC can hold above that line on a retest, it would align with a history of prior cycles where the 200W EMA acted as a major inflection point. Conversely, a sustained breach could open the door to targets in the mid-to-lower $60k range and, in a more bearish scenario, toward the $55k–$58k region that sits between the average realized price of all coins and the 200-week moving average. These levels, highlighted by market observers, represent a probabilistic floor that could inform long-term accumulation strategies.

Investors are also monitoring the relationship between the 200-week EMA and the 200-week simple moving average (SMA), which together create a broad support band. TradingView data cited by analysts show a roughly $10,000 corridor in this zone, suggesting a structural reason why some participants expect buyers to step in should prices dip toward the lower end of the band. The dynamics of this corridor are not purely price-based; on-chain volumes, miner behavior, and leverage in the derivatives market influence how robust any bottom might be. In short, while a clean bottom remains uncertain, the confluence of these indicators provides a framework for cautious positioning rather than a reckless bet on a quick rebound.

On the sentiment side, influential voices have framed the potential move as a structural test more than a speculative reversal. Nic Puckrin, the CEO of Coin Bureau, framed the trading setup around a critical threshold near the previous all-time high and the April low area, suggesting that a break below could flip the script toward bear-market territory with a defined bottom band around $55.7k–$58.2k. Another respected trader, Altcoin Sherpa, noted that tapping the 200-week EMA around the $68k neighborhood would be consistent with a pattern observed in past cycles, while acknowledging that the 2025 trough remains a reference point for longer-term investors. These viewpoints reflect a broader market where traders are weighing both historical price architecture and evolving macro conditions.

From a market structure perspective, Bitcoin's recent price action has occurred amid mixed macro cues and a shift in ETF dynamics. Bitwise's Matt Hougan argued that a multi-month bear market may have already run its course, citing a typical crypto winter cycle that has lasted roughly 14 months in the past. The practical implication is that, even with sizable drawdowns, the sentiment ecosystem around Bitcoin derivatives remains relatively robust, implying a potential for selective risk-taking once prices stabilize near a meaningful floor. The ongoing flow of funds into and out of U.S. spot BTC ETFs-net negative since mid-January-offers a lens into demand-supply dynamics among traditional finance participants, even as total assets under management remain substantial. The data indicates that outflows, while material, have not yet overwhelmed the broader liquidity picture, leaving room for tactical positioning if the price stabilizes.

As traders weigh the technicals against macro risk, the core question remains whether BTC can anchor a new macro low that sets the stage for a measured recovery. The confluence of the 200-week EMA, the 200-week SMA, and historical price extremes provides a framework for evaluating risk-one that discourages impulsive bets and encourages patient entry on confirmed support. In this context, the market economy of crypto assets, institutional appetite, and regulatory signals will all play a role in determining whether BTC finds a durable floor or tests lower horizons in the coming weeks.



BTC retests the 200-week trend line around $68,400 and whether it holds on a weekly chart close.

Watch for proximity to the $70,000 level, identified by some analysts as a key psychological boundary above the April lows near $74,400.

Monitor the $55,700–$58,200 bottom target range that some strategists associate with a bear-market floor if the 200-week line fails. Track US spot BTC ETF inflows/outflows (mid-January to present) for signs of changing demand among traditional investors.



Nic Puckrin's X post discussing the potential $70k threshold and the $74.4k April lows.

Altcoin Sherpa's commentary on the 200-week EMA as a potential bottom anchor.

BitBull's assessment of the 200-week EMA at approximately $68,000 and a suggested accumulation point after a retest.

TradingView data showing the relationship between the 200-week SMA and 200-week EMA in the BTCUSD chart. Bitcoin US spot ETF balances and outflows data from Glassnode indicating net outflows of about $3.2 billion since mid-January.

