Talon Metals Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:08 AM EST - Talon Metals Corp.: Report successful step-out drill holes in the Vault Zone of the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Minnesota, as well as new assay results. Drill hole 25TK0563 intercepted a combined 34.9 meters of Massive Sulphide Unit mineralization grading 28.88% NiEq and 57.76% CuEq starting at 762.34 meters. Talon Metals Corp. shares T are trading up $0.25 at $6.76.
