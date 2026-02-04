Nestle Baby Milk Contains Toxins

Nestlé has announced a recall of a batch of Guigoz baby milk following recent changes in the standards for cereulide content in infant formulas in France, Azernews reports.

According to the company, Nestlé was aware of the potential presence of the toxin in its products for nearly two weeks before initiating the recall across several countries.

“The European and French authorities recently updated the methods for analyzing cereulide content based on new scientific findings. Our quality standard is built on the industry's strictest cereulide detection threshold: we aim for complete absence of cereulide in our baby milk. This commitment, which guides all our decisions, has prompted an additional recall of a single batch of Guigoz,” the company said.

The recall concerns Guigoz Optipro Relais 1 milk for infants aged 0 to 6 months. Nestlé plans to withdraw 800-gram packages from circulation, with an expiration date of December 2027. The company emphasized that the recall affects only this specific batch and that other Guigoz products remain safe for consumption.

Interestingly, Nestlé is one of the few global infant formula producers to adopt a zero-tolerance policy for cereulide, a toxin produced by certain bacteria that can cause foodborne illness, reflecting the growing global emphasis on ultra-strict safety standards in baby nutrition.