Kazakhstan Plans To Build Aluminium Alloy Wheel Production Facility

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency)
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February
4. Kazakhstan's
Astana Motors, U.S.-based Open Element, and South Korea's Hands
Corporation signed a memorandum on establishing a joint venture to
produce aluminum alloy wheels in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the press
service of the Kazakh government.
The project envisions the establishment of a state-of-the-art,
high-tech manufacturing facility, developed in collaboration with
Astana Motors and its international partners. This new enterprise
will represent Kazakhstan's first full-cycle production plant for
aluminum alloy wheels, encompassing the transfer of cutting-edge
engineering and manufacturing technologies.
The initiative is expected to significantly enhance localization
within the automotive sector, reduce reliance on imports, foster
the growth of related industries, and fortify Kazakhstan's
industrial base. Foreign partners highlighted that Kazakhstan was
chosen as the site for this project due to its consistent growth
and progress in automotive manufacturing.
According to the country's Bureau of National Statistics,
Kazakhstan's industrial sector grew by 7.4% in 2025 compared to
2024. The manufacturing sector showed growth at 6.4%, driven by
increases in the production of food products (up 8.1%), petroleum
products (up 5.9%), chemical products (up 9.8%), metallurgy (up
1.2%), and machinery (up 12.9%).
