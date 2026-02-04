From Idea To Live Store In Minutes: Genstore Launches AI-Native Commerce With Autonomous Agent Teams

MENAFN - GetNews) AI-Native Platform Automates Site Building, Product Sourcing, Marketing and Analytics

Starting an online store is easier than ever. Running one isn't. Founders still juggle design, product sourcing, marketing, analytics, and operations-often alone. Today, Genstore announced the launch of its full-stack AI e-commerce platform that uses autonomous AI to build and operate online stores, so founders no longer have to do it alone.

Genstore replaces fragmented tools and manual workflows with a virtual team that works behind the scenes. Instead of acting as another dashboard or assistant, Genstore functions as an always-on execution layer, to give entrepreneurs more time to focus on vision, brand, and strategy. It removes technical barriers, so small business owners can sell online through the ease of simple AI-powered conversational workflows.







Commerce Built for the AI Era

Unlike traditional e-commerce platforms that rely on human configuration and constant intervention, Genstore is built from the ground up as an AI-native system. Instead of offering isolated“AI features,” Genstore deploys a coordinated team of specialized AI agents that collaborate to execute real business tasks autonomously.

Why Genstore exists:



Commerce is shifting from dashboards to autonomous agents

Founders are overwhelmed by too many tools Genstore turns intent into execution with AI agents

Genstore lets you create a store in just two minutes with a simple prompt-based flow. Founders describe their idea, and Genstore's AI analyzes product data, market signals, and design patterns to generate a complete, ready-to-sell storefront.

Behind the scenes, a coordinated AI Agent Team handles execution:

. A Design Agent creates layout, branding, and motion

. A Product Agent generates listings, descriptions, and imagery

. A Launch Agent prepares SEO, compliance, and store readiness

. An Analytics Agent uncovers conversion-driving insights







“Most e-commerce founders don't fail because they lack ideas-they fail because they're forced to operate alone,” said Junwei Huang, cofounder and president of Genstore.“Genstore automates the operational grind so founders can lead with vision. We're delivering real autonomy today while building toward a fully self-running commerce future.”

Huang brings software development experience at both Intel and Google. The Genstore team brings together deep experience in AI technologies and e-commerce which enables them to understand how to leverage technology that addresses key pain points for online sellers.

Autonomous Driving Parallels

Genstore is advancing e-commerce much like autonomous driving has evolved from assistance to full autonomy. Moving beyond site-builders, it begins with prompt-based store creation and is evolving toward agent-led marketing and complete, adaptive business automation.

Full-stack AI is not just the technical capability of Genstore, but also its essential for achieving autonomous business. In traditional or single-AI e-commerce setups, data is often scattered across separate plug-in tools, forcing merchants to manually coordinate processes-resulting in inefficiency. Genstore's full-stack AI equips stores with a central“brain,” which is built into every step of the business. It functions to see the entire operation from inventory, sales to marketing in real time. With integrated, live data, the full-stack AI can make optimal decisions and execute them instantly once approved by the merchants.

Currently, Genstore operates like advanced driver-assistance, with AI agents handling setup, sourcing, and support using minimal human input. It is progressing toward greater autonomy, such as upgrading its Campaign Agent into a Marketing Agent that manages cross-channel content dynamically.







Future development will enable fully autonomous e-commerce management, where the platform runs end-to-end operations. This allows merchants to focus on strategy and growth, supported by adaptive automation that keeps them in control.

Early Traction and Momentum

Genstore has already gained early traction, ranking #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt and trending among the platform's top products of the week. The company also announced a $10 million seed round, reflecting strong investor confidence in its vision for AI-native commerce.

About Genstore

Genstore is an AI-native store builder that helps local businesses launch, run and scale a profitable online store in minutes. Genstore combines instant AI store setup with autonomous growth tools and multi-channel integration, all in a simple conversational interface. Genstore is built to power the one-person business with a full-stack AI agent team-from idea to revenue. The team behind Genstore has decades of e-commerce experience and is committed to transparency, resourcefulness and results.

