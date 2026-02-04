Smartpm Appoints Majid Malek As Chief Operating Officer To Lead Next Phase Of Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry veteran brings 25+ years of experience scaling technology companies, including leadership roles at Qualcomm and Visa-acquired Featurespace

ATLANTA, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartPM, the AI-driven Automated Project ControlsTM and schedule analytics platform built for construction, today announced the appointment of Majid Malek as Chief Operating Officer.









In this role, Malek will oversee go-to-market operations, drive cross-functional alignment, and support the company's continued growth as a category-defining leader in construction technology. The appointment comes as SmartPM enters its next phase of growth, evolving its internal systems to support growing demand for its project controls solution across general contractors, owners, and consultants.

Malek brings more than 25 years of experience across technology, data, and AI-driven businesses. Holding graduate degrees in Electrical Engineering from Stanford and Computer Science from Georgia Tech, Malek started his career designing wireless systems at Hewlett Packard, followed by leading the Qualcomm team responsible for integrating cellular modems into Apple iPhones and iPads.

Most recently, Malek served in a key leadership role at UK-based Featurespace, a global leader in AI-driven financial crime prevention. During his tenure, he helped scale the business through rapid growth and operational maturity, culminating in its successful acquisition by Visa.

As an early advisory and investor in SmartPM, Malek has closely followed the company's evolution and growth, making his transition into a formal leadership role a natural next step.

" Construction="" is="" one="" of="" the="" largest="" industries="" in="" the="" world,="" and="" it's="" at="" a="" critical="" inflection="" point="" for="" adopting="" new="" technologies="" and="" better="" ways="" of="" working,”="" said="" Malek.“Driving="" efficiency="" at="" that="" scale="" can="" create="" enormous="" value="" for="" businesses="" and="" their="" customers.="" SmartPM="" is="" a="" category-defining="" platform="" that's="" reshaping="" how="" the="" industry="" operates.="" I'm="" excited="" to="" help="" scale="" SmartPM's="" impact="" across="" the="" />

As COO, Malek will focus on bringing operational best practices to SmartPM, ensuring the company functions effectively as a unified system, accelerating its ability to innovate and deliver value to customers. His immediate priorities include strengthening cross-functional collaboration, deepening relationships with the ENR400, and driving expansion with regional general contractors, owners and consultants.

“Majid is a world-class operator with a proven track record of scaling technology companies through hypergrowth,” said Mike Pink, CEO and Founder of SmartPM.“His experience building global teams and operational systems at Qualcomm and Featurespace will be instrumental as we scale SmartPM to serve the broader construction market during this time of unprecedented innovation and advancement.”

About SmartPM

SmartPM is the AI-driven project controls and schedule analytics platform for the construction industry. The platform delivers automated CPM schedule analysis, portfolio-level visibility, and predictive insights that help owners, contractors, and consultants reduce risk, improve schedule performance, and protect margins. SmartPM is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

To learn more, visit and follow SmartPM on LinkedIn.

