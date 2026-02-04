Arctiq And Verinext Unite To Create A Global Intelligence-Driven Technology Services Organization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unified company expands geographic reach, delivery scale and technical expertise for accelerated customer outcomes

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctiq, a leading global provider of professional IT solutions and managed services, today announced that Verinext, a leader in delivering transformative business outcomes through technology and services, has joined the organization. The combination brings together two established technology services firms to create a next-generation technology services platform with expanded capabilities across managed services, hybrid infrastructure, networking, enterprise security, data & AI, autonomous operations & intelligence, and enterprise service management.

“This is about building a next-generation technology services organization that reflects how modern environments actually operate,” said Paul Kerr, CEO of Arctiq.“By bringing infrastructure, network, data, security, and automation together, we reduce complexity and deliver more resilient, automated outcomes for customers. Both Arctiq and Verinext have earned strong reputations through consistent delivery, and together we're scaling that experience with greater reach, depth, and consistency across North America.”

“Like Verinext, Arctiq has built a strong reputation for technical excellence, delivery at scale, and trusted client relationships,” said Brian Glahn, CEO at Verinext.“Joining Arctiq accelerates our growth and expands our geographic reach and engineering depth, while preserving the service quality our customers expect. This means our customers gain access to a broader bench of experienced local technical advocates backed by national scale and a single partner that can support comprehensive strategy, delivery, and ongoing operations.”

The combination comes as organizations increasingly streamline technology partners and seek greater accountability across infrastructure, security, and operations. As environments grow more complex and distributed, customers are looking for service providers that can deliver integrated, intelligence-driven outcomes, rather than disconnected tools or point services. Together, Arctiq and Verinext are positioned to act as a trusted partner, helping customers decide what to modernize, how to operate it, and how to secure it across the full technology lifecycle.

Arctiq and Verinext each bring established, differentiated, and complementary strengths across critical domains including hybrid infrastructure, networking, unified communications, data, AI, security, autonomous operations and intelligence, enterprise service management. Together, they combine industry-recognized managed security services and SecOps capabilities with strong managed data center services and operational discipline to deliver integrated, end-to-end services. The unified organization provides customers with a deeper pool of specialized expertise, expanded managed services capacity and greater delivery team resources, enabling customers to scale and modernize with confidence while reducing operational risk and cost.

Arctiq and Verinext also expand the depth and reach of their partner ecosystem, with advanced certifications and delivery expertise across leading platforms including Cisco/Splunk, HPE, Google Cloud Security, Atlassian, Nutanix, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, CrowdStrike, NetApp, Pure Storage, Rubrik, SentinelOne and many more, enabling customers to adopt and operate these technologies through a single, accountable services partner. This expanded ecosystem allows customers to standardize on trusted platforms while benefiting from consistent delivery and support across regions.

The acquisition of Verinext is supported by Gallant Capital Partners (“Gallant”), the majority owner of Arctiq, who will continue to invest significant capital into the combined Arctiq and Verinext business to support further growth.

Details of the transaction were not released. Guggenheim Securities served as financial advisor to Verinext. Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth LLP served as legal advisor for Arctiq and McDermott Will & Schulte served as legal advisor to Verinext.

About Arctiq

Arctiq is a global, intelligence-driven technology services firm delivering professional and managed services across Enterprise Security, Modern Infrastructure, and Autonomous Operations & Intelligence. We help organizations operate, secure, and modernize complex environments by unifying infrastructure, networking, data, security, automation, and observability under a single, integrated operating model. Our work focuses on helping customers reduce operational friction, improve resilience, and make better, faster decisions as their environments evolve.

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Learn more at verinext.

About Gallant

Gallant Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in technology, business services, and industrial companies. Gallant executes an operationally focused investment strategy with a priority on partnering closely with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and operating expertise. The firm partners with owners, founders, and management teams to maximize value and drive long-term, sustainable growth for its portfolio companies. Gallant was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, visit .

