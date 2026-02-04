Cogensus Partners With Insight Senior Living And Integrated Senior To Advance Cognitive Wellness In Senior Communities
Through this partnership, residents at selected communities will gain access to Cogensus's AI-powered platform, which provides personalized engagement and companionship tools specifically designed to support cognitive function and reduce social isolation. The collaboration extends beyond simply implementing technology and includes a robust research component that will track and analyze Cogensus's performance and impact. This data-driven approach will help refine best practices for integrating AI tools into senior living environments, ensuring that technology enhances rather than replaces the human connections essential to quality elder care.
"We're thrilled to partner with Insight Living, Integrated Senior Foundation, and ISAI- organizations that share our commitment to revolutionizing how we support aging populations," said Cogensus CEO Matthew Edgerton. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to prove that technology, when thoughtfully designed and carefully implemented, can be a powerful ally in the fight against cognitive decline. By working directly with residents and care teams in real-world settings, Cogensus offers invaluable insights that will shape the future of AgeTech and elder care for years to come."
Cogensus is currently rolling out its early-access platform to companies beginning this month. For further information on the pilot program, interested parties should reach out via the Cogensus website or LinkedIn.
The Cogensus commercial platform will be available in Q2 2026.
About Cogensus
Media Empowered Cognitive Health SaaS for older adults.
Press Inquiries
Anoshka Ramkumar
anoshka [at] cogensus
