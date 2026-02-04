Cogensus Partners With Insight Senior Living And Integrated Senior To Advance Cognitive Wellness In Senior Communities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sheridan, WY, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogensus, an innovative AI health tech platform dedicated to aiding loneliness-related cognitive decline in elderly populations, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Insight Living, Integrated Senior Foundation, and Integrated Senior AI (ISAI). This collaboration will bring Cogensus's cutting-edge AI technology directly to residents across communities, while supporting ongoing research efforts aimed at improving cognitive wellness outcomes for older adults. Together, these organizations are pioneering a new approach to senior care that combines compassionate human interaction with intelligent technology designed to combat the isolation and loneliness that often contribute to Alzheimer's and dementia.

Through this partnership, residents at selected communities will gain access to Cogensus's AI-powered platform, which provides personalized engagement and companionship tools specifically designed to support cognitive function and reduce social isolation. The collaboration extends beyond simply implementing technology and includes a robust research component that will track and analyze Cogensus's performance and impact. This data-driven approach will help refine best practices for integrating AI tools into senior living environments, ensuring that technology enhances rather than replaces the human connections essential to quality elder care.

"We're thrilled to partner with Insight Living, Integrated Senior Foundation, and ISAI- organizations that share our commitment to revolutionizing how we support aging populations," said Cogensus CEO Matthew Edgerton. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to prove that technology, when thoughtfully designed and carefully implemented, can be a powerful ally in the fight against cognitive decline. By working directly with residents and care teams in real-world settings, Cogensus offers invaluable insights that will shape the future of AgeTech and elder care for years to come."

Cogensus is currently rolling out its early-access platform to companies beginning this month. For further information on the pilot program, interested parties should reach out via the Cogensus website or LinkedIn.

The Cogensus commercial platform will be available in Q2 2026.

