Rajasthan: Congress MLA Sparks Row In Assembly By Using Abusive Language In House Again

Jaipur, Feb 4 (IANS) The debate on the Governor's address in the Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday witnessed sharp exchanges, controversial remarks, and repeated disruptions, as members from the ruling and opposition parties clashed on issues ranging from unemployment to tribal rights.

Former minister and Congress MLA Shanti Dhariwal triggered controversy during the debate by using abusive language while speaking on youth unemployment and skill development.

Dhariwal said that if millions of young people are not made employable through skill training, the growing youth population would turn into a serious challenge for the country.

Responding sarcastically, Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg, without naming anyone, remarked,“Everyone in this country has got employment except for one young man.”

Dhariwal countered by saying that he could understand only half of what Garg was saying. During this exchange, Dhariwal used abusive language in the House.

After Dhariwal concluded his speech, the Chief Whip objected, stating that, in keeping with his past conduct, Dhariwal had once again used inappropriate language and demanded that it be expunged from the proceedings.

The Speaker ordered the objectionable remarks to be removed from the official record. It may be recalled that Dhariwal had earlier courted controversy for similar remarks and had subsequently apologised to the House.

During the same debate, Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) MLA Anil Katara from Chaurasi accused the government of neglecting tribal communities and raised the demand for a separate Bhil state.

Katara alleged that despite claims of a“double-engine government,” tribal forests were being destroyed, land was being taken away, and hills were being mined. He also claimed that recruitments were not being conducted as per reservation norms.

“If the tribal community continues to be insulted and ignored, then demanding a Bhil state will be our only option,” Katara said, adding that the movement would be taken from the streets to the Assembly.

Congress MLA Ramila Khadiya also made sharp remarks during the debate, accusing the Tribal Area Development (TAD) Minister of arbitrary decisions. She alleged that coordinators were removed without notice and were not reinstated even after court intervention.

Khadiya further accused the minister of favouritism in appointments, claiming that people from outside the TSP area were appointed in tribal regions at the behest of relatives. She also raised concerns over the delayed salaries of teachers and the alleged poor quality of nutrition being supplied at Anganwadi centres.

Reacting to the allegations, the TAD Minister said that a committee would be formed under Khadiya's chairmanship to look into the issues raised.

Earlier in the day, during Question Hour and Zero Hour, the House witnessed multiple confrontations between the treasury benches and the opposition.

UDH Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra also had a heated exchange with opposition members over questions related to homeless families and the PM Awas Yojana. Due to continuous disruptions and uproar, the Assembly proceedings were eventually adjourned till 11 AM on Thursday.