E.F. Hutton Serves As Exclusive M&A Advisor On Atlantic International Corp's Acquisition Of Circle 8 Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The all-stock acquisition unites North American light industrial staffing operations with a high-growth European IT and technology talent business, significantly expanding the acquirer's geographic footprint, service offerings, and end-market exposure.

E.F. Hutton advised throughout the transaction lifecycle, including strategic positioning, valuation analysis, cross-border structuring, diligence coordination, and execution. This transaction reflects E.F. Hutton's focus on advising on transformative, platform-defining acquisitions.

“We are pleased to have advised on this strategic, value-creating combination,” said Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of E.F. Hutton “This transaction brings together highly complementary capabilities across geographies and talent verticals, creating a more resilient, diversified, and scalable workforce solutions platform.”

“Our mandate was to help execute a transaction that expands global relevance while preserving continuity and operational excellence. This acquisition positions the platform for disciplined growth, enhanced margin potential, and long-term value creation,” Mr. Rallo added.

Circle8 Group generated approximately $780 million in unaudited revenue in 2025 and is on track to reach $1 billion organically in 2026. Following the acquisition, Circle8 founder Guus Franke will join the Board of Directors as Executive Chairman while retaining his role as Chief Executive Officer of Circle8 Group, reinforcing continuity, governance alignment, and long-term strategic focus.

The combined platform benefits from diversified revenue streams across industrial staffing and higher-margin IT and technology talent solutions, expanded multinational customer coverage, and increased revenue visibility driven by long-term government contracts and blue-chip enterprise relationships.

The transaction marks a significant milestone in building a diversified, multi-billion-dollar global workforce solutions platform.

