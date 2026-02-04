Maison Nala Announces Global Launch Of Bio-Adaptive Scented Candles Designed For Dogs

MENAFN - GetNews)Maison Nala, a Chicago-based sensory engineering house founded by Belgian-born entrepreneur Adam Nahime, has announced the global launch of its inaugural product line, introducing scented candles that reflect a blend of European artisanal fragrance heritage and American technology-driven product development for dog-inclusive households.







Maison Nala was developed in response to the growing awareness of how industrial fragrances affect dogs. Unlike humans, dogs experience scent at far greater intensity yet many household candles still use paraffin wax and synthetic fragrance compounds formulated for human use. When heated, these may emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that affect indoor air quality and induce sensory stress for animals with highly sensitive olfactory systems.

“Dogs interact with their environment through scent in a fundamentally different way than humans do,” said Adam Nahime, founder of Maison Nala.“Maison Nala was created to rethink how ambient fragrance functions in shared living spaces, with formulations and diffusion levels developed specifically for canine sensory systems rather than adapted from human products.”

The brand replaces traditional scented candles with what it refers to as Biological Sanctuaries – carefully controlled diffusion environments engineered using botanical extracts and low-concentration delivery protocols. Each formulation is built around a proprietary 3.5% Bio-Harmonic Ratio that diffuses aromatic compounds at levels that respect canine sensory thresholds.

Maison Nala's collection is organized into four structured wellness protocols, each providing approximately 50 hours of diffusion per unit:



Sleep & Calm (Night Ritual): For use before rest, using Frankincense and Vanilla Oleoresin to create a calm sensory environment.

The Golden Age (Senior Ritual): For aging dogs, using Cedarwood and Cypress to support comfort and a stable environment.

The Zen Explorer (Adaptability & Travel): For travel and new surroundings, using Cardamom to help dogs settle after transitions. Inner Balance (Daily Equilibrium): For daily morning use, using Vetiver to support steady mood and sensory balance.

Each candle is made from premium coconut-soy wax and raw hemp wicks and poured into handcrafted stoneware vessels selected for thermal inertia and material stability. All products are paraffin-free and phthalate-free.

Maison Nala will officially launch globally on February 10, 2026, through Kickstarter, with limited Super Early Bird packages available during the first 48 hours.

For more information, please visit .

