Environment Ministry Refutes Rumors Of Sewage Leaks In Salt

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Feb. 4 (Petra) – The Ministry of Environment on Wednesday refuted circulating rumors alleging sewage leaks in the al-Magharib housing area in Salt, confirming that comprehensive field inspections found no environmental violations or wastewater leakage.In a statement, the Ministry said the claims prompted immediate coordination with the Greater Salt Municipality and other relevant authorities. Joint field inspections, supported by video documentation, confirmed the integrity of the housing complex's absorption pit and the continued regular pumping of wastewater by tankers.The Ministry added that a separate inspection conducted by the Environment Directorate in Balqa Governorate also found no sewage leaks or environmental issues in surrounding areas.The Ministry and the Greater Salt Municipality said population growth in the area could place increased pressure on the tanker-based wastewater system, underscoring the need for future work to establish an integrated sewage network to mitigate potential environmental and public health risks.