Parliamentary Committee Approves Italy Loan Agreement For Health Digitalization

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 4 (Petra) – The Finance Committee of the Lower House of Parliament on Wednesday approved a draft law ratifying a loan agreement signed between the Jordanian Government and the Italian Government.Committee Chair Nimer Sulaihat said the agreement provides Jordan with concessional, unconditional financing totaling 50 million euros to support a project within the general budget, specifically to fund the implementation of the digital transformation program in the health sector.Sulaihat said the loan falls within the framework of bilateral partnership and cooperation between Jordan and Italy, praising the Italian government's continued support for Jordan across various sectors. He said the agreement contributes to advancing national priorities under the Economic Modernization Vision and the public sector development roadmap.He said the committee will follow up on the implementation phases of the agreement in accordance with constitutional provisions to ensure its objectives are achieved in the public interest, noting that the program's implementation will be subject to oversight by the Audit Bureau.Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan said Jordan is committed under the agreement to providing the necessary financial resources to implement the program as outlined in the annex, ensuring alignment with national priorities and the achievement of the intended objectives of the cooperation.She said the agreement allocates 60 percent of the total value as a grant, while the remaining amount is provided as a loan with a simple interest rate of 0.5 percent and a repayment period of up to 20 years.