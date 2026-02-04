Lecturer, Radical Humanities Laboratory, Future Humanities Institute, University College Cork

Stephen Roddy is a Media Engineer and Composer working in Sound and Music Computing (SMC) at the Radical Humanities Lab in the Future Humanities Institute and the Department of Digital Humanities at University College Cork (UCC). He is programme director for the MA in Digital Arts and Humanities at UCC and holds a Ph.D. in sonification: the use of sound to perceptualise data and convey information, from Trinity College Dublin (TCD). Stephen's research blends methods from engineering design with music composition and performance to explore the application of sonification techniques, generative systems, and network technologies, in sound and music computing contexts. It is theoretically grounded with reference to cybernetics, embodied cognition, and posthumanism.

Stephen's technical work is currently focused on the development of sonification solutions for the Internet of Sounds. His previous technical projects have involved the design of auditory display solutions for large-scale IoT networks and investigated the integration of generative systems, cybernetic design principles, and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) techniques in automated music synthesis contexts. Much of this work was carried out under an IRC Postdoctoral Fellowship at CONNECT: the Research Ireland Centre for Future Networks and Communications, at TCD, and subsequently at the Department of Electronic & Electrical Engineering at TCD. His work is widely disseminated through peer-reviewed journal publications, conference proceedings and book chapters. As a member of the committee on Ethically Aligned Design in the Arts (under the IEEE Global Initiative on Ethics of Autonomous and Intelligent Systems), he contributed to the IEEE Standards Authority Report on Ethically Aligned Approaches to AI in the Arts.

Stephen maintains a vibrant and diverse creative and performing arts practice which forms a core component of his research activity. His artistic projects span a variety of media and styles, including music composition and performance, generative and data-driven music, and sound art installation and performance. His work, described as majestic and sweeping yet beautifully unsettling, is frequently performed and installed all over the world. His most recent musical releases Leviathan, Corpus/Mimesis, and Stardust Sonata are all available through Fiadh Productions. Recent events have included the ElettroAQustica 10 in L'Aquila, New York City Electroacoustic Music Festival and the Earth Rising Festival at the Irish Museum of Modern Art.



2023–present Lecturer, Radical Humanities Laboratory, Department of Digital Humanities, Future Humanities Institute

2019–2023 Lecturer, Electronic & Electrical Engineering (Music & Media Technologies), Trinity College Dublin

2022–2023 Assistant Professor (Digital Arts), School of Creative Arts Trinity College Dublin

2019–2023 Postdoctoral fellow, Electronic & Electrical Engineering, Trinity College Dublin

2017–2019 Government of Ireland Postdoctoral Research Fellow, The CONNECT Centre, School of Engineering, Trinity College Dublin 2016–2017 Postdoctoral associate, The CONNECT Centre, School of Engineering, Trinity College Dublin



2016 Trinity College Dublin, PhD in Auditory Display (Dept. Electronic & Electrical Engineering)

2011 University of Limerick, MA in Music Technology 2010 University of Limerick, BSc. in Music Media and Performance Technology



2025 Cybernetic Resurgences: Machine Music Beyond AI Slop, Cybernetic Resurgences: Machine Music Beyond AI Slop. In: Zagalo, N., Keller, D. (eds) Artificial Media. Springer Series on Cultural Computing

2024 Designing an Internet of Sounds Sonification System with FM Synthesis Techniques, IEEE Communications Magazine, 62(12).

2024 The Design and Formalization of an Embodied Soundscape Sonification Framework, International Journal of Human–Computer Interaction

2023 AI/ML in the Sonic Arts - Pitfalls and Pathways, Resonance: The Journal of Sound and Culture, 4(4).

2023 Signal to Noise Loops: A Cybernetic Approach to Musical Performance with Smart City Data and Generative Music Techniques, Leonardo, 56(1). 2023 Creative Machine-Human Collaboration: Towards a Cybernetic Approach to Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Techniques in the Creative Arts, In: Filimowicz, M. editor AI and the Future of Creative Work. Algorithms and Society Series. Routledge, Focus.



Member of the International Community For Auditory Display

Member of the IEEE committee. for Ethically Aligned Design in the Arts.

Member of the Irish Sound Science and Technology Association

Member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)

Member of the Internet of Sounds Research Network

Member of the Ubiquitous Music Group Member of the Irish Music Rights Organisation

