Lee researches ways in which we can increase levels of physical activity and reduce sedentary behaviour across the lifespan and within special populations. He has led on research grants and published extensively in this area. He is a member of the Cambridge Centre for Sport and Exercise Sciences (CCSES).

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.