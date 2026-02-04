403
Measles Infections Surge at Florida University
(MENAFN) Measles infections are rising across the United States, with a Florida university now emerging as a focal point of the outbreak, according to local health authorities.
At least 12 individuals have tested positive at Ave Maria University, a private Catholic college near Naples, Florida, and three have required hospitalization. The first cases were identified on January 29, as reported by local media.
University officials informed students that the Florida Department of Health has sent a response team to the campus to conduct contact tracing and contain the spread. In a letter reviewed by sources, Dean of Students Daniel Lendman noted that health authorities believe the outbreak “most likely originated with a student’s holiday travel from another state.”
Some students have expressed doubts over whether the official figures reflect the full scope of the outbreak. “I’m sure there’s a lot more,” student Josephine Miller said. “A lot of my friends have said people have come down with the sickness.”
The situation in Florida comes amid a broader rise in measles cases across the country. So far this year, at least 17 states have reported infections, including cases linked to international travel at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a related case at Clemson University in South Carolina.
State health agencies reported 29 new infections in South Carolina in recent days, while outbreaks in Utah and Arizona have affected hundreds more, raising growing concern among public health officials.
