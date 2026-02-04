Fitell Corporation Appoints AI And Robotics Executive Jack Zeng As Head Of Technology At 2F Robotics To Accelerate Development And Commercialization Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sydney, Australia, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL) (“Fitell” or the“Company”) announced today the appointment of Jack Zeng as the Head of Technology of 2F Robotics Pty Ltd, Fitell's robotics-focused subsidiary.

Before joining Fitell, Mr. Zeng has founded and scaled successful technology ventures and brought experience in building data analytics and intelligent agent solutions for major enterprise customers including Fortune 500 across Asia, spanning product research and development, deployment, and go-to-market. With a background encompassing top-tier computer science education, Microsoft-certified engineering, and successful AI ventures, he has a track record of repeatedly driving international market entry for advanced hardware products, including launching next-generation robotics in key international markets, establishing early-user programs, and securing distribution channels across North America and Australia.

In his role as Head of Technology, Mr. Zeng will lead Fitell's global market strategy, including product commercialization and strategic partnerships. He will report directly to Ms Lu, CEO of Fitell Corporation.

“Jack combines technical depth with strong execution focus.” said Sam Lu, CEO of Fitell.“As we advance our AI and robotics initiatives, his leadership will be instrumental in bringing our vision to a global audience. This strategic hire marks another concrete step of our commitment our AI-driven robotics initiative and well positions us to further our inroad to robotic product development, sales and marketing down the road.”

“I'm excited to join 2F Robotics and be part of the new chapter of Fitell," said Jack Zeng. "My focus will be to architect and execute the commercial engine that delivers this value to a global customer base, creating sustainable and scalable growth."

About Fitell Corporation

Fitell Corporation, through GD Wellness Pty Ltd (“GD”), its wholly owned subsidiary, is an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment both under its proprietary brands and other brand names in Australia and 2F Robotics, a joint venture focused on developing and commercializing AI-driven robotic technologies across consumer and industrial applications. The company's mission is to build an ecosystem with a whole fitness and wellness experience powered by technology to our customers. GD has served over 100,000 customers with large portions of sales from repeat customers over the years. The Company's brand portfolio can be categorized into three proprietary brands under its Gym Direct brand: Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX, in over 2,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs). For additional information, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: Fitell's ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and applications, successfully designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling and distributing robotic products and applications, the risk that the price of SOL, which has historically been subject to dramatic price fluctuations and is highly volatile, could fall substantially negatively impacting Fitell's financial condition and results of operations, effects of global and regional economic conditions, including as a result of government policies, trade and other international disputes, geopolitical tensions, conflict, terrorism, natural disasters, and public health issues; risks relating to the design, manufacture, introduction, and transition of products and services in highly competitive and rapidly changing markets, including from reliance on third parties for components, technology, manufacturing, applications, services, support, and content; risks relating to information technology system failures, network disruptions, and failure to protect, loss of, or unauthorized access to, or release of, data; and effects of unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws and regulations. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. We cannot guarantee that future results reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risks and uncertainties described in our most recently filed annual report on Form 20-F and Form 6-K reports filed in connection with our earnings result and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Chief Financial Officer

Edwin Tam

...

Investor Relations

...

X

@FitellCorp