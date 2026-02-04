Reliance Global Group Announces Strategic Launch Of Scale51 Operating Model Through EZRA International Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Outlines Next Phase of Growth Focused on Control Acquisitions Designed to Scale Breakthrough Technology Platforms

LAKEWOOD, NJ, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: EZRA) (the“Company”) today announced a strategic advancement designed to position the Company for its next phase of growth, expanding on its InsurTech foundation through the launch of Scale51, an operating and acquisition model within its newly established subsidiary, EZRA International Group.

The Company believes that Scale51 represents an expansion beyond the Company's InsurTech foundation and is intended to acquire controlling stakes (51%) in technology companies and to support their scaling through U.S. market execution. Under this expanded strategy, the Company intends to continue operating and optimizing its InsurTech platforms and insurance brokerage businesses as an operational and cash flow foundation that the Company believes can support its expanded strategy. Through Scale51, the Company plans to acquire majority ownership positions in high-potential, technology-driven businesses and actively support their growth across sectors including Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics; Cybersecurity, FinTech and InsurTech; as well as MedTech and Digital Health.

Scale51 is a growth platform focused on hands-on operational execution and milestone-driven value creation. The Company believes this model enables alignment across governance, execution, and capital allocation, while leveraging its public company infrastructure and operating expertise to support portfolio companies at critical stages of development. For shareholders, Scale51 is designed to create long-term value by taking control positions in high-potential technology companies and actively driving their execution and scaling within the U.S. market.

The Company's recently announced potential transactions with Enquantum Ltd., a cybersecurity company developing post-quantum encryption and next-generation data protection technologies and Scentech Medical, an Israeli AI-driven diagnostics company focused on early disease detection using non-invasive, breath-based disease detection technology. which are currently expected to be among the first anticipated transactions under the Scale51 business model. Each such transaction remains subject to completion of traditional closing conditions, completion of legal and business diligence and execution of definitive documentation, and there can be no assurance that any such transaction will be consummated on currently contemplated terms or at all. The Company expects such transactions, if completed, to be structured around defined operational milestones and to serve as initial examples of how Scale51 may be deployed to build a portfolio of scalable, intellectual property-backed technology platforms.

Ezra Beyman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Global Group, commented,“Scale51 reflects how we intend to build EZRA into a platform that can take strong technology companies and help them become scalable, durable businesses. Our insurance operations give us stability. We believe EZRA gives us long-term growth. This strategy is to connect the two to drive what we believe will be long-term, scalable shareholder value. We believe the potential Enquantum and Scentech transactions represent the first step in this chapter, if consummated, and together with our ticker change to EZRA, better aligns with our corporate identity, capital allocation priorities, and long-term vision with emerging opportunities while preserving the benefits of our existing operating base.

Moshe Fishman, Senior Vice President, Strategic Ventures adds,“Innovation is everywhere. The real challenge is turning it into a scalable business. Through Scale51, we aim to focus on helping great technologies reach global markets and long-term commercial success. We draw inspiration from global technology ecosystems where leading technology companies have, from time to time, acquired innovative Israeli companies-recognizing that innovation alone is not enough without the ability to scale. In the same spirit, EZRA's Scale51 will operate with a disciplined and strategic approach to identifying breakthrough technologies and accelerating their expansion into the U.S. market, reflecting the reality that today's global race is not only about innovation, but about who can most effectively scale it into meaningful commercial and market leadership.”

