Gridai Technologies Corp. Appoints Veteran Energy Executive Tim Healy As Executive Chairman Of Grid AI Corp.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – GridAI Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: GRDX), a technology company focused on intelligent energy orchestration for hyperscale AI data centers, today announced the appointment of Tim Healy as Executive Chairman of the Board of Grid AI Corp., the Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary.

Healy brings more than two decades of experience as a founder, CEO, board leader, and investor across the energy technology and energy transition landscape. Over his career, he has founded multiple public companies, establishing a track record of scaling innovative platforms from early commercialization through global deployment and strategic exits, successfully completing 19 mergers and acquisitions in the process.

Healy is best known as the co-founder, chairman, and CEO of EnerNOC, where he led the company from inception through its NASDAQ IPO and subsequent expansion into one of the world's leading providers of intelligent energy management solutions, culminating in its acquisition by Enel. His career also includes senior leadership and advisory roles with leading venture capital and private equity firms, as well as board service across a wide range of energy, infrastructure, and technology companies.

In his role as Executive Chairman, Healy will work closely with Marshall Chapin, recently appointed Chief Executive Officer of Grid AI Corp., to guide corporate strategy, platform development, and capital formation. Healy and Chapin worked side-by-side for nearly a decade at EnerNOC, where they helped scale the company from a pre-IPO growth business into a global public company with operations across multiple continents, peaking at 1,500 employees and more than $480 million in annual revenue.

“The intersection of AI, data centers, and energy management presents a once-in-a-lifetime transformation opportunity,” said Healy, Executive Chairman of Grid AI Corp.“The rapid proliferation of AI is driving an urgent need to build out the supporting data centers and infrastructure, and the bottleneck in the system is power. GridAI is laser-focused on the intelligence and control layers needed to enable modern hyperscalers to bring new data centers online and operate them efficiently and profitably, as they drive America's next wave of economic growth.”

“Tim is one of the most accomplished energy entrepreneurs of his generation,” said Chapin, Chief Executive Officer of Grid AI Corp.“We experienced firsthand what it takes to build a category-defining company together at EnerNOC - from the early days before our IPO, through rapid global expansion, and ultimately to becoming a world-class public company. Tim's leadership, M&A experience, and deep understanding of the energy ecosystem will be invaluable as we scale GridAI to meet the massive power challenges facing AI data centers and digital infrastructure.”

The appointment further strengthens Grid AI Corp.'s leadership team as the company advances its mission to deliver software-driven orchestration and control solutions that unlock faster, more reliable, and more capital-efficient power for hyperscale data center campuses.

About GridAI Technologies Corp.

GridAI Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: GRDX) is focused on developing intelligent software and control platforms that optimize the interaction between data centers, the electric grid, on-site generation, and energy storage. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Grid AI Corp., the Company enables hyperscalers and large energy consumers to accelerate data center deployment while improving reliability, economics, and grid integration.

