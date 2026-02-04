403
EU Commissioner Calls for Renewed Focus on Stronger EU-Turkey Partnership
(MENAFN) Ahead of her official trip to Ankara on Feb. 5–6, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos emphasized the need for renewed engagement between the European Union and Türkiye, describing a stronger partnership as mutually beneficial.
“The time has come to ‘look with fresh eyes’ on relations as ‘stronger partnerships between the EU and Türkiye would be win-win for all of us,’” Kos said in an exclusive interview.
“There is really more that connects EU and Türkiye than what is dividing us, and we really should work on this,” she added, highlighting the deep economic interdependence between the two sides.
Kos noted that she is “very much looking forward” to her first official visit and pointed out that she has maintained “intense contacts” with Turkish officials, particularly Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, since the start of her mandate.
She stressed that her visit reflects the approach of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who recently held talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to open a new chapter in EU-Türkiye relations.
Kos acknowledged the current global challenges, saying: “We are really living in challenging times. The world is changing around us. We are seeing the return of imperial behavior as China, Russia, and the US are aggressively building their spheres of interest.”
In response to these geopolitical shifts, she urged closer cooperation, noting that “our economies are very much interdependent. Whatever happens on the field of migration on each side is affecting the other side.”
Kos also expressed hope for a swift conclusion to a Ukraine peace agreement, stating that it would “change the realities in Europe and also especially in the Black Sea, where I see Türkiye as a very important partner already.”
