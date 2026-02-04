403
NPC Standing Committee Convenes Amid Investigation of Senior Generals
(MENAFN) The Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) is scheduled to convene in Beijing on Wednesday amid an ongoing investigation into two senior military officials.
According to official reports, the 59th meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 14th NPC Standing Committee decided on Monday to hold its 20th session on Feb. 4. The committee will review a report from the Credentials Committee assessing the qualifications of individual deputies.
The session comes in the wake of an announcement from China’s Defense Ministry on Jan. 24 that Gen. Zhang Youxia and Gen. Liu Zhenli are under investigation for “suspected serious discipline and law violations.” It remains unclear whether the Standing Committee will discuss their future positions.
Both generals serve on the seven-member Central Military Commission (CMC) of the Chinese Communist Party, chaired by President Xi Jinping. Following the recent probe, only two active members remain on the CMC: Xi and Zhang Shengmin, who also heads the commission’s discipline inspection body.
In recent months, Gen. He Weidong, Gen. Li Shangfu, and Admiral Miao Hua were investigated and removed from the CMC. Zhang Youxia holds dual roles as a member of the party’s Political Bureau and vice chairman of the CMC, while Liu Zhenli serves as chief of staff of the CMC Joint Staff Department.
The two generals are part of a broader pattern of disciplinary action, with roughly 30 senior Chinese military officials investigated or removed since 2023, coinciding with Xi’s unprecedented third term.
