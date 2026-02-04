(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) LaFleur Minerals Reports Assay Results Highlighting 2.05 g/t Au over 158.25 metres, Confirming Strong Gold Continuity at Swanson Gold Project February 04, 2026 7:30 AM EST | Source: LaFleur Minerals Inc. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - LaFleur Minerals Inc. ( CSE: LFLR ) ( OTCQB: LFLRF ) ( FSE: 3WK0 ) (" LaFleur Minerals " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce drilling assay results from 12 validation drill holes completed at its Swanson Gold Deposit, as well as 28 additional regional exploration drill holes on the larger property. To date, LaFleur Minerals has reported results for 60 drill holes totalling 16,592 metres during its maiden drilling program in 2025. The validation drilling at LaFleur Minerals' Swanson Gold Project has confirmed strong gold continuity, long mineralized intercepts, and new shallow discoveries beyond the current Swanson Deposit footprint, reinforcing Swanson's potential as a scalable, district-scale gold asset. These results significantly enhance the Project's development thesis, support the forthcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") anticipated to be released in the next month, and positions Swanson as a long-term source of mill feed for the Company's nearby Beacon Gold Mill. SUMMARY OF VALIDATION ASSAY RESULTS The validation drilling has confirmed the size, continuity, and widespread nature of gold mineralization at the Swanson Gold Deposit. Significant assay intersections include:

2.05 g/t Au over 158.25 metres (SW-25-066)

1.15 g/t Au over 80.3 metres (SW-25-073)

1.37 g/t Au over 80.8 metres (SW-25-074)

2.97 g/t Au over 66.0 metres, including 91.1 g/t Au over 1.5 metres (SW-25-075) 3.15 g/t Au over 51.4 metres, including 92.9 g/t Au over 0.75 metres (SW-25-077) SUMMARY OF REGIONAL EXPLORATION ASSAY RESULTS The regional exploration drilling has intersected shallow gold mineralization outside of the Swanson Gold Deposit, showcasing the potential of additional open-pit gold deposits on this vast property. Significant assay intersections include:

1.58 g/t Au over 11.05 metres (SW-25-040)

0.67 g/t Au over 7.45 metres (SW-25-041)

5.78 g/t Au over 2.05 metres (SW-25-042) 1.41 g/t Au over 6.00 metres (SW-25-046) VALIDATION DRILLING PROGRAM The validation drilling program was undertaken as part of the data verification process in preparation for the Company's upcoming PEA and Technical Report completed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). The validation drilling at the Swanson Gold Project has delivered compelling technical information that provides a foundation to establish an estimate of the deposit's scale, continuity, and economic relevance, materially strengthening confidence in both the geological model and the Project's development pathway. The drilling program has confirmed the presence of broad, continuous, near-surface gold mineralization, returning multiple long intercepts with consistent gold grades, highlighted by 2.05 g/t Au over 158.25 metres, with narrow high-grade results including 121.0 g/t Au over 1.1 metres that assist to de-risk the Project and strengthen its development thesis and open-pit potential. Importantly, the drilling addressed key limitations in the existing resource model by connecting previously discontinuous mineralized zones and infilling large gaps outside the current pit shell. These outcomes are expected to improve mineral resource classification, and reduce projected strip ratios, providing a stronger technical basis for the forthcoming PEA and positioning Swanson as a credible, long-term source of mineralized material for the Company's nearby, fully-permitted Beacon Gold Mill, which is nearing production restart. The drilling program at the Swanson Gold Deposit comprised 12 drill holes totalling 2,619 metres (refer to Table 1 and Table 2 for details). The primary objectives of the program were to:

Validate historical drilling data to increase confidence in the geological model and mineral resource classifications;

Confirm the continuity and scale of the mineralized system and assess the potential for further expansion;

Collect drill core material for ongoing density measurements, ore-sorting and metallurgical test work; and Provide key data to refine deposit interpretation and enhance the current Mineral Resource Estimate, supporting the delivery of a technically robust PEA as the Company continues to expand its land package and known resources. The drill holes were positioned as close as possible to historical drill hole locations and within the limits of the proposed pit shell. Target selection was based on a preliminary assessment of parameters likely to influence the economic viability of a potential open-pit mining operation (Figure 1). The Swanson Gold Deposit benefits from an extensive historical database, including more than 36,000 metres of drilling across 242 drill holes. This historical work outlines broad zones of mineralization as well as numerous high-grade, significant intercepts. The majority of historical drilling within the proposed pit limits was completed by Lac Minerals (1982-1987), Phoenix Matachewan Mines (2003), and Agnico Eagle Mines (2006-2011). The drilling program is intended to confirm the continuity of the high-grade shear zones identified in the current Mineral Resource Estimate as part of the data verification process for the PEA. In addition, the program addresses gaps in the existing resource model by connecting previously discontinuous zones of mineralization where historical sampling was limited or absent. This work has the potential to improve estimates of total contained gold ounces and reduce the projected strip ratio. Table 1: Drill Collar Locations - Validation Holes at Swanson

Hole-ID UTM - East UTM - North Azimuth Dip Length SW-25-066 310633 5381100 88 -45 252 SW-25-068 310692 5381166 178 -44 240 SW-25-069 310712 5381161 184 -46 255 SW-25-070 310611 5381111 178 48 201 SW-25-071 310704 5381197 180 -50 270 SW-25-072 310699 5381037 200 -55 240 SW-25-073 310732 5381163 180 -46 231 SW-25-074 310699 5381163 177 -51 195 SW-25-075 310669 5381163 177 -48 231 SW-25-076 310621 5381077 177 -47 144 SW-25-077 310642 5381133 181 -48 204 SW-25-078 310703 5381036 176 -83 156 Drill collar coordinates in UTM NAD83, Zone 18

Table 2: Significant assay results table from validation drilling at Swanson

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) SW-25-066 6.00 10.00 4.00 1.70 SW-25-066 27.25 28.85 1.60 3.01 SW-25-066 54.40 55.60 1.20 3.56 Incl. 55.25 55.6 0.35 10.00 SW-25-066 82.50 240.75 158.25 2.05 Incl. 82.50 88.90 6.40 8.61 Incl. 121.20 121.70 0.50 11.90 Incl. 190.90 192.15 1.25 17.60 Incl. 239.65 240.75 1.10 121.00 SW-25-068 25.50 88.00 62.50 0.92 Incl. 75.00 81.00 6.00 3.37 SW-25-068 123.05 183.00 59.95 0.59 Incl. 138.78 145.50 6.72 2.36 SW-25-069 9.45 155.30 145.85 0.80 Incl. 65.60 71.00 5.40 5.18 SW-25-070 66.50 104.00 37.50 0.35 SW-25-071 63.20 99.00 35.80 1.06 Incl. 70.16 72.00 1.84 4.79 SW-25-071 192.00 206.52 14.52 0.31 SW-25-072 19.30 34.50 15.20 0.48 SW-25-073 17.50 97.80 80.30 1.15 Incl. 67.70 70.20 2.50 3.75 Incl. 79.90 81.40 1.50 7.18 Incl. 85.00 88.80 3.80 2.99 Incl. 97.00 97.80 0.80 5.12 SW-25-073 154.00 186.00 32.00 1.11 Incl. 155.00 160.50 5.50 3.59 Incl. 184.00 185.00 1.00 3.88 SW-25-074 9.20 90.00 80.80 1.37 Incl. 37.50 39.00 1.50 5.13 Incl. 65.50 68.50 3.00 3.13 Incl. 77.00 83.85 6.85 4.30 SW-25-075 8.90 90.00 81.10 1.29 Incl. 22.35 23.80 1.45 4.00 Incl. 68.00 70.50 2.50 9.63 SW-25-075 116.00 182.00 66.00 2.97 Incl. 163.00 165.00 2.00 3.30 Incl. 172.00 173.50 1.50 91.10 SW-25-076 12.00 42.10 30.10 2.22 Incl. 18.00 20.75 2.75 6.33 Incl. 41.10 42.10 1.00 30.60 SW-25-077 10.50 15.00 4.50 1.14 SW-25-077 88.90 140.30 51.40 3.15 Incl. 88.90 96.35 7.45 19 Incl. 89.75 90.50 0.75 92.90 Incl. 95.00 96.35 1.35 40.20 SW-25-078 43.55 100.55 57.00 0.29 Reported intervals are drilled core lengths (true widths have not yet been determined)







Figure 1: Validation drill holes in relation to pitshell and interpreted wireframes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



REGIONAL EXPLORATION DRILLING ACTIVITIES

In addition to the Swanson Gold Deposit validation drilling, the Company has been actively advancing exploration programs across the broader Swanson Gold Project. The Company is currently reporting on an additional 28 regional exploration drill holes, totalling 6,617 metres:



Regional greenfield exploration across the Swanson property, which comprises more than 459 claims covering approximately 18,300 hectares;

Drilling to verify and test the continuity of historical mineral showings

Drill test targets developed from the 2025 regional explorations programs including airborne geophysics, ground IP, soil Geochem and prospecting. Best results from the most recent regional exploration holes by LaFleur, were in the area of the Jackson Showing discovered in 1932. The Jackson Showing is located approximately 6.2 km to the SW of the Swanson Deposit, proximal to the same regional NE-SW trending fault structure that is adjacent to the Swanson Gold Deposit. All four holes drilled by LaFleur in the area of the Jackson showing intersected shallow, near surface mineralization that included; 1.58 g/t Au over 11.05 metres (SW-25-040), 0.67 g/t Au over 7.45 metres (SW-25-041), 5.78 g/t Au over 2.05 metres (SW-25-042) and 1.41 g/t Au over 6.00 metres (SW-25-046) (refer to Table 3 and Table 4 for details). Additional drilling will be warranted by the Company to determine if such a shallow deposit could represent a viable satellite deposit capable of providing additional feed to the Beacon Gold Mill.

Table 3: Drill Collar Locations - Regional Exploration Holes at Swanson

Hole-ID UTM - East UTM - North Azimuth Dip Length SW-25-039 307363 5375867 200 -50 240 SW-25-040 307424 5375893 200 -50 204 SW-25-041 307483 5375900 200 -50 201 SW-25-042 307445 5375972 200 -45 231 SW-25-043 307782 5376159 200 -50 225 SW-25-044 307693 5377050 200 -50 207 SW-25-045 306789 5376269 200 -50 201 SW-25-046 306831 5376033 200 -50 240 SW-25-047 306806 5375641 200 -50 201 SW-25-048 308710 5380121 180 -50 237 SW-25-049 308056 5380009 180 -50 234 SW-25-050 307831 5380568 180 -50 234 SW-25-051 307946 5381496 200 -50 203.7 SW-25-052 319313 5368164 225 -50 282 SW-25-053 318986 5368052 225 -50 204 SW-25-054 319076 5368177 225 -50 216 SW-25-055 319142 5368298 225 -50 237 SW-25-056 318955 5368311 225 -50 231 SW-25-057 319869 5367565 225 -50 216 SW-25-058 319778 5368679 225 -50 204 SW-25-059 320397 5369567 230 -50.07 230.3 SW-25-060 320975 5367396 230 -50 243.4 SW-25-061 307932 5376096 200 -50 252 SW-25-062 308759 5376922 210 -50 282 SW-25-063 309350 5378085 180 -50 318 SW-25-064 309550 5378085 180 -50 330 SW-25-065 307006 5375936 200 -50 264 SW-25-067 306300 5376307 200 -50 249 Drill collar coordinates in UTM NAD83, Zone 18

Table 4: Significant assay results table from Regional Exploration

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) SW-25-039 47.80 48.50 0.70 3.71 SW-25-040 83.85 94.90 11.05 1.58 Incl. 84.70 86.70 2.00 4.14 And 93.05 93.90 0.85 7.08 SW-25-041 88.35 95.80 7.45 0.67 SW-25-042 166.40 168.45 2.05 5.78 SW-25-043 NSA





SW-25-044 NSA





SW-25-045 NSA





SW-25-046 133.50 138.60 5.10 0.44 SW-25-046 213.00 219.00 6.00 1.41 SW-25-047 NSA





SW-25-048 NSA





SW-25-049 NSA





SW-25-050 NSA





SW-25-051 NSA





SW-25-052 279.90 280.60 0.70 1.68 SW-25-053 NSA





SW-25-054 120.42 121.50 1.08 0.91 SW-25-055 36.59 37.21 0.62 0.57 SW-25-056 NSA





SW-25-057 NSA





SW-25-058 NSA





SW-25-059 85.30 87.26 1.96 0.96 SW-25-060 NSA





SW-25-061 NSA





SW-25-062 87.00 88.45 1.45 1.76 SW-25-063 NSA





SW-25-064 148.50 162.00 13.50 0.32 SW-25-065 67.00 70.00 3.00 0.68 SW-25-067 58.00 59.00 1.00 51.10 Reported intervals are drilled core lengths (true widths have not yet been determined)







Figure 2: Location of Regional Exploration drill holes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



VAL D'OR REGION: AN AREA RICH IN GOLD BUT RARE IN CUSTOM MILLING OPTIONS

The Val-d'Or region, located within Québec's prolific Abitibi Gold Belt, is one of the most richly endowed gold districts globally, hosting numerous past-producing mines and a dense concentration of advanced exploration and development projects. The area surrounding LaFleur Minerals' Beacon Gold Mill is particularly prospective, with multiple nearby deposits reporting meaningful gold assays, including projects operated or advanced by Cartier Resources, Abcourt Mines, Amex Exploration, Radisson Mining, Probe Gold, among others. Despite this abundance of high-quality gold deposits, the region faces a significant shortage of available milling and processing infrastructure, creating a bottleneck for advancing many projects into production. The Beacon Gold Mill's strategic location, fully permitted status, and refurbishment underscore the urgency and opportunity to restart gold production, positioning the mill as a critical hub capable of supporting nearby satellite deposits and unlocking regional gold ounces that currently lack a viable path to production.

SAMPLING, QAQC, AND LABORATORY ANALYSIS SUMMARY

All core logging and sampling completed by LaFleur Minerals as part of its diamond drilling program is subject to a strict standard for Quality Control and Quality Assurance (QAQC), which include the insertion of certified reference materials (standards), blank materials, and field duplicate analysis. NQ-diameter sawed half-core samples from the drilling program at Swanson were securely sent by Company geologists to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT), with sample preparation in Val-d'Or, Québec and analysis in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where samples were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples from selected holes were securely sent to AGAT in Calgary, Alberta, for multi-element analysis (including silver) by inductively coupled plasma (ICP) method with a four-acid digestion. AGAT sample preparation and laboratory analysis procedures conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meet the requirements under NI 43-101 and CIM best practice guidelines. AGAT is independent of LaFleur Minerals.

WORK IN PROGRESS

The Company is continuing diamond drilling in the area of the Swanson Deposit, which includes exploration drill holes below the current extent of the holes on the Swanson Deposit, as well as fill-in larger gaps within the limits of the current mineral resource.

The Company has also resumed regional exploration drill holes, particularly in the southeast and east parts of the property.

Additional drilling assay results will be released once available.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT AND DATA VERIFICATION

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the Company and considered a Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101. The QP has verified the analytical data underlying the drilling assay results disclosed in this release by reviewing the Company's QAQC protocols, core and sample logs, original assay certificates, and assay database. The QP notes no sampling or recovery issues with the drilling and assay data disclosed in this news release.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals' fully-permitted and refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

ON BEHALF OF LAFLEUR MINERALS INC.

Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo.

Chief Executive Officer

LaFleur Minerals Inc.

1500-1055 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7

