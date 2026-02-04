Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday.

Following the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet commended the 21st International Conference & Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG2026), which was inaugurated by HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Monday.

The Cabinet affirmed that this distinguished global event, which brought together a select group of decision-makers, experts, and industry leaders from around the world, reflected the State of Qatar's leading position in the liquefied natural gas industry and its active role in enhancing energy security and developing international cooperation in this vital sector for a more stable and prosperous world.

The Cabinet also praised the third edition of the Web Summit Qatar 2026 that was opened by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Sunday amidst broad participation and significant regional and international interest, as the fastest-growing technology event in the region and a strategic platform that brings together innovators, decision-makers, investors, and technology leaders from around the world, contributes to strengthening startups and international partnerships, supports the growth of the digital economy, and represents a A significant addition to Qatar's efforts to achieve Qatar National Vision 2030 and complete the implementation of the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030.

Following this, the Cabinet reviewed the items on its agenda and took the appropriate decisions.