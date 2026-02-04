Plusnxt Introduces Quantumai, A Technology-Agnostic Framework For Applying Generative AI To Review

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- PLUSnxt, a cloud-native legal technology and eDiscovery services provider, today announced the launch of QuantumAI its next-generation managed review framework designed to apply Generative AI responsibly, defensibly, and with measurable impact, regardless of the underlying technology source.

As Generative AI adoption accelerates across the legal industry, PLUSnxt has taken a deliberately agnostic approach to AI enablement. Rather than relying on a single solution to address every use case, QuantumAI leverages best-in-class GenAI capabilities to fill functional gaps, enhance outcomes, and ensure each matter is supported by the most appropriate tools available.

“AI should support legal work, not dictate it,” said Bobby Coppola, Chief Strategy Officer at PLUSnxt.“QuantumAI provides a disciplined framework for applying best-in-class GenAI technologies while ensuring oversight, accountability, and defensibility.”

QuantumAI provides a structured model for determining when and how Generative AI is applied based on the needs of each matter, including risk profile, data environment, and jurisdictional requirements. By adapting the technology to the matter, rather than the other way around, QuantumAI creates a clear path to unmatched efficiency, amplified by the experience and expertise of PLUS' Generative AI professionals.

AI outputs are validated, workflows are monitored, and legal professionals remain responsible for final decisions, ensuring quality, consistency, and defensibility at every stage.

“Our clients aren't just asking for more AI, they're asking for better results,” added Gary Bendel, Chief Operating Officer at PLUSnxt.“QuantumAI gives us the flexibility to use the best technology available today while remaining adaptable as that technology continues to evolve.”

To learn more about QuantumAI and the measurable impact it has had for real clients, join PLUSnxt and Relativity for the upcoming webinar,“Scaling Smarter: The Natural Progression to AI-Driven Legal Work,” taking place on Wednesday, February 18. Click here to learn more.

About PLUSnxt

PLUSnxt is a cloud-first legal technology services provider specializing in eDiscovery, managed review, and AI-enabled legal workflows. A RelativityOne Gold Partner, PLUSnxt delivers secure, scalable solutions designed to meet clients where they are while enabling responsible innovation. PLUSnxt is headquartered in Los Angeles and supports law firms and corporations across the U.S. and internationally.