Ukraine-Russia-US Negotiations Begin in UAE
(MENAFN) Diplomatic delegations representing Ukraine, the United States, and Russia commenced critical trilateral negotiations Wednesday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to Ukraine's chief negotiator Rustem Umerov, who announced the development via Facebook.
The participating delegations will subsequently divide into specialized working groups, each concentrating on distinct negotiation tracks designed to address specific aspects of the conflict, Umerov explained in his social media statement. A comprehensive joint session involving all parties is scheduled to reconvene following the conclusion of these focused discussions, he confirmed.
Umerov underscored his delegation's commitment to their mandate from Kyiv's leadership. "We are working within the clear directives of (Ukrainian) President Volodymyr Zelensky to achieve a dignified and lasting peace," Umerov said.
The high-stakes discussions mark a significant diplomatic development as international pressure mounts for a resolution to the protracted military confrontation that has destabilized the region and sent shockwaves through global energy and food markets. The UAE's role as neutral mediator reflects Abu Dhabi's growing influence in facilitating sensitive international negotiations between major powers.
