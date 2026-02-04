403
SEVEN Announces Partnership with Independent to Elevate Dining and Hospitality Experiences Across Its Entertainment Destinations
(MENAFN- IPN) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 4th February 2026 — Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), a wholly owned subsidiary of Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), has announced a strategic partnership with Independent, the regionally founded hospitality group, as part of its ongoing destination development strategy.
The partnership supports SEVEN’s ambition to create vibrant, mixed-use entertainment destinations that seamlessly integrate dining, leisure, and community-driven experiences. By collaborating with Independent, SEVEN continues to enhance its lifestyle offering through partnerships with creative operators that bring culture, imagination, and distinctive hospitality concepts to life.
Independent is the creative force behind a portfolio of well-known brands including SALT, Messina and Joe & The Juice, each designed to play a unique role in shaping culture, building community, and creating memorable everyday experiences. With a growing presence across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UK, Independent continues to redefine hospitality through food, people, and shared moments.
“This partnership reflects our vision to go beyond entertainment and create destinations that people return to time and again,” said Essam Aljubair, Chief Operating Officer at Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN). “Food and beverage are a core part of the destination experience, and we are proud to collaborate with Independent, whose hospitality-led approach aligns with our focus on placemaking, creativity, and community.”
Through this collaboration, Independent’s portfolio of brands will be integrated across SEVEN’s entertainment destinations, contributing to dynamic placemaking and enriching the visitor journey through distinctive, experience-led dining concepts.
This partnership further reinforces SEVEN’s role in advancing Vision 2030 by supporting creative industries, enabling local and regional operators, and contributing to the Kingdom’s growing entertainment and tourism ecosystem.
– Ends –
