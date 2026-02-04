Azerbaijan's Strategic Currency Reserves Gain Foothold By Late 2025 (Update)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves grew by $14 billion by the end of 2025, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference held today on the parameters of the interest rate corridor, Trend reports.

"Our strategic currency reserves have been formed at the level of $85.1 billion. The CBA's reserves amounted to $11.5 billion," the chairman emphasized.

Data from the Ministry of Finance shows that as of January 1, 2026, Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves, including the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and the CBA, amount to $85.1 billion, exceeding the country's external public debt by nearly 17.7 times.

The country's external public debt as of January 1, 2026, amounted to $4.81 billion, equivalent to 129 billion manat ($75.8 billion) or 6.3% of GDP for 2025. Compared to the beginning of 2025, the external public debt decreased by $316.2 million, representing a 6.2% reduction.

